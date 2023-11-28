Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / Telangana elections LIVE: Poll speakers to go silent as campaigning ends
Telangana elections LIVE: Poll speakers to go silent as campaigning ends

Telangana elections LIVE: With only two days to go, liquor shops will also remain closed till the end of elections. The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30

Telangana Assembly Elections LIVE: The high-decible campaign for the Telangana Assembly polls will come to an end at 5 pm on Tuesday, November 28. The state has witnessed the the longest poll season compared to the other four states — Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan — where elections were already held. With only two days to go, liquor shops will also remain closed till the end of elections. The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30.   
BJP national President J P Nadda on Monday, November 27, appealed to the electorate to "sink the BRS" on November 30 "like the pillars of Kaleshwaram that sunk due to corruption." Nadda compared the BRS and the Congress and said that the parties are two sides of the same coin, a Deccan Chronicle report said. Attacking Telangana CM KCR, Union minister for information and broadcasting, Anurag Thakur stated that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has set a dubious record by selling government lands in the past few years in Telangana. He failed to distribute lands that were promised to dalits but sold prime lands, Thakur said

Kharge needs to read properly as to why EC decided to withdraw 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme: Keshava Rao

Telangana polls: Campaign by political parties ends today at 5 PM, voting on November 30

Telangana elections LIVE: Poll speakers to go silent as campaigning ends

 The high-decible campaign for the Telangana Assembly polls will come to an end at 5 pm on Tuesday, November 28. The state has witnessed the the longest poll season compared to the other four states — Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan — where elections were already held. With only two days to go, liquor shops will also remain closed till the end of elections. The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30.
