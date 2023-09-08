Telangana CM KCR to inaugurate nine medical colleges on September 19

In the run-up to Telangana elections, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will inaugurate nine government medical colleges on September 19 in various constituencies including Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad and Jangaon, Deccan Chronicle (DC) has reported.

Health Minister T Harish Rao conducted a review meeting involving key officials on Thursday, September 7, to ensure all work is completed. The health minister also announced the Chief Minister's plan to take Arogya Mahila clinics by expanding its reach. This will include establishing 100 more centres for women's healthcare on September 12, Rao said.

Talking about the inauguration of the medical colleges, the health minister said, "The Chief Minister is unwavering in commitment to establish medical colleges across Telangana's districts. This visionary initiative aims to provide high-quality medical education and healthcare services to the local population," the DC report added.

Rao also informed that classes had begun in eight medical colleges inaugurated last year, and preparations are being made to ensure a smooth beginning of the academic year at these nine medical colleges too.

Underlining the achievements of the BRS government, T Harish Rao said that there were only five government medical colleges before 2014, among them, three were made before the formation of Andhra Pradesh.

With the new medical colleges running, Telangana will have 26 medical colleges with 3,915 medical seats on offer. The minister said this is significantly more than the mere 850 MBBS seats in 2014 at the five medical government colleges.

Shedding light on the Arogya Mahila clinics, Rao said that the state has 272 centres at this point and will have 372 shortly. The minister added that these centres will have female-only medical staff, which will provide eight major medical services every Tuesday.