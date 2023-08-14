Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / Telangana elections 2023: BRS launches social media campaign against BJP

Telangana elections 2023: BRS launches social media campaign against BJP

BRS has released a special booklet and CD titled "100 Lies of BJP". The booklet talks about the failures of the BJP in Telangana and in the center at large

BS Web Team New Delhi
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addresses during the inauguration of 'Rythu Vedika' at Kondakandla village and Mandal of Jangaon District. Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 4:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

As a part of its election campaign, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has released a special booklet and CD titled "100 Lies of BJP," Telangana Today (TT) has reported. This latest attack by BRS is aimed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s failures and lack of support towards Telangana.

The campaign targets the BJP on issues like the creation of jobs, inflation, the burden of GST, access to the internet for every household, and housing for all, among others.

Chairman of Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC), Manne Krishnak, tweeted that the booklet exposes not only BJP's failures at the center but also in Telangana.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

Five-time MLA and former minister, A Chandrashekhar has resigned from the BJP and announced that he will be joining the Congress party soon, The Hindu has reported.

The former minister wrote to the BJP Telangana president, G Kishan Reddy, and said that he was not happy with the way the party was moving ahead in the state and decided to resign from the party, the Hindu report said.

Chandrashekhar's exit from the BJP is seen as a significant blow to BJP's plans in the state as he was a key Dalit leader in the state.

The current Telangana assembly completes its term in January 2024, and the state will likely go for elections in December 2023. After its formation in 2014, Telangana has been governed by the K Chandrashekhar Rao BRS and holds a strong grip on the politics in the state.

Also Read

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

Explained: How to structure your salary to reduce your tax burden

Women returning to work after break find most demand in telecom, HR sectors

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Telangana elections: BRS working on unemployment allowance to lure youth

Telangana elections: BRS working on unemployment allowance to lure youth

Telangana elections: Rs 1 lakh assistance scheme for minorities from Aug 16

KTR opens Centre of Excellence to support farmers, preserve farm produce

Telangana Assembly elections: KCR may roll out schemes from next week

Telangana State Congress accuses BRS, AIMIM of cheating minorities

Topics :Narendra ModiTelangana govtTelangana AssemblyTelangana Rashtra SamithiBJPk chandrasekhar raoK T Rama RaoOwaisiAsaduddin OwaisiAssembly elections 2019

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's response

Adani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buried

PM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon Musk

Chatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekend

Chhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report

Next Story