Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / Telangana elections LIVE: Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto on Nov 18
LiveNew Update

Telangana elections LIVE: Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto on Nov 18

Telangana Assembly elections LIVE: To this end, Shah will reach Telangana today, November 17 and address election rallies

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: X @Amitshah

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 9:35 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has apologised for the loss of lives during the Telangana statehood agitation, drawing sharp reactions from the ruling BRS, PTI reported. Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, the former Union Minister also said creating a state or dividing a state was not child's play and it was done in response to people's movement. Responding to Chidambaram's remarks, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) said it was already too late. Check out complete coverage on Telangana Assembly Elections here
Attacking the ruling BRS, Telangana BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, if BRS returns to power in the state, "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will grab all the valuable lands of the state transport (RTC) department in the name of his family members."
"KCR even prepared the documents to give these lands on lease to his family members for a period of 99 years," alleged BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday.

Key Events

9:35 AM

Congress leader apologises for violence during Telangana statehood movement

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has apologised for the loss of lives during the Telangana statehood agitation, drawing sharp reactions from the ruling BRS, PTI reported. Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, the former Union Minister also said creating a state or dividing a state was not child's play and it was done in response to people's movement. Responding to Chidambaram's remarks, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) said it was already too late.

9:29 AM

Telangana elections LIVE: Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto on Nov 18

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the BJP manifesto for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report has said. To this end, Shah will reach Telangana today, November 17 and address election rallies. BJP National President J P Nadda will also visit Telangana and reach there on November 19. Nadda will address a public meeting in Narayanpet.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amit ShahJagat Prakash NaddaTelangana AssemblyTelangana Rashtra SamithiTRS leadersKCRk chandrasekhar raoNarendra Modi speechAssembly electionsBJP

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement