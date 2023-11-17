Telangana elections LIVE: Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto on Nov 18

Telangana Assembly Elections LIVE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the BJP manifesto for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report has said. To this end, Shah will reach Telangana today, November 17 and address election rallies. BJP National President J P Nadda will also visit Telangana and reach there on November 19. Nadda will address a public meeting in Narayanpet. Attacking the ruling BRS, Telangana BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, if BRS returns to power in the state, "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will grab all the valuable lands of the state transport (RTC) department in the name of his family members." "KCR even prepared the documents to give these lands on lease to his family members for a period of 99 years," alleged BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has apologised for the loss of lives during the Telangana statehood agitation, drawing sharp reactions from the ruling BRS, PTI reported. Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, the former Union Minister also said creating a state or dividing a state was not child's play and it was done in response to people's movement. Responding to Chidambaram's remarks, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) said it was already too late. Check out complete coverage on Telangana Assembly Elections here