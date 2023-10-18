KCR can't get votes without distributing money and liquor: TPCC Chief

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Revanth Reddy attacked Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), saying that he cannot win elections without using poll gimmicks, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. Reddy took to X, formerly Twitter, and posted, "KCR does not have the guts to ask people for votes without distributing money or liquor."

In a recent address, Revant Reddy challenged CM KCR to take an oath before the Martyrs Memorial that he and his party will not influence voters using money, liquor, and freebies. The Telangana Congress has been attacking the ruling BRS for abusing its power in the state and making the government officials work in its favour.

TPCC has come up with six guarantees in the state and is trying its best to rally maximum support around these guarantees. To counter the Congress, BRS chief KCR announced the party's manifesto, which also included the promise to provide LPG cylinders to BPL families in the state for Rs 400. The promise is similar to one of Congress' guarantees, which promised to offer the LPG cylinder for Rs 500.

To drive the point home more efficiently, TPCC even spoke with cylinder delivery boys in the state and asked them to tell the female in every house about Congress' scheme to provide affordable gas cylinders to each household.



As the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll schedule for the five poll-bound states: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana, the Commission ordered the transfer of key top officials in the state, which included district collectors and senior police officials, besides other bureaucrats in the state. The elections in Telangana will be conducted on November 30, and results will be released on December 3.