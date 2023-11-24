Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / Telangana polls: BRS and Congress use Dalits as vote banks, says Mayawati

Telangana polls: BRS and Congress use Dalits as vote banks, says Mayawati

She was speaking at an election rally in support of the BSP candidate, Dasari Usha from Peddapalli

BS Web Team New Delhi
Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati addresses media during a press conference, in New Delhi.

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 12:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was not concerned about the welfare of the Dalit community and considered it his vote bank, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. She also accused him of politically suppressing the community.

She was speaking at an election rally in support of the BSP candidate, Dasari Usha from Peddapalli. She invoked B R Ambedkar and said that he had written the constitution to ensure that the weaker sections of the society were not deprived of opportunities like education, employment, and participation in politics, the DC report said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


She said that the Kanshiram led the movement, which laid demands for the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations, and this resulted in people from other backward classes getting an enhanced representation in education and jobs.

Also Read: After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Mayawati said that when she won the Lok Sabha election in 1988, she was promised a union minister's post, but she refused it and asked for the implementation of the Mandal Commission report.

The BSP supremo said that Congress did not want to give the Bharat Ratna to Dr Ambedkar and did not express condolences when Kanshiram died, implying that the BRS and Congress both were against Dalit communities.

She added, "The people must teach a fitting lesson to the BJP, BRS, and the Congress, which are inclined against the OBC, SC, and ST communities. The people elect the BSP to hand over power to the weaker sections."

The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats, and a party needs to win at least 60 to gain a majority.

Also Read

Telangana CM KCR approves Rs 195 cr for drinking water project in Kamareddy

Telangana Assembly Elections: BRS confident of third-term, says Harish Rao

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

Telangana elections LIVE: Cong President Kharge launches election manifesto

Telangana polls: BJP hopeful of gathering support from PM Modi's rallies

Telangana elections LIVE: Cong to hold rally in CM KCR's seat Kamareddy

Punish me if Congress wins fewer than 80 seats: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy

Telangana elections: BJP, Congress leaders are 'Ghajinis', says KTR

Telangana will never forgive KCR for insulting Indira Gandhi: Kharge

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MayawatiRahul GandhiTelangana Rashtra SamithiTelangana AssemblyBSPBahujan Samaj PartyTRS leadersKCRIndian National CongressAssembly elections

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story