After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

"After the BJP comes to power, we will take action against such people and they will stay in jail," Telangana BJP chief said on Wednesday

BJP

BJP

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 8:14 AM IST
Reacting to AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi allegedly threatening a police officer in Hyderabad, Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said that after the BJP comes to power in the state, such people will "stay in jail."
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi's brother, Akbaruddin Owaisi, was booked on Wednesday for openly threatening a police inspector who was asking him to follow the model code of conduct for the upcoming Telangana assembly polls.
"After the BJP comes to power, we will take action against such people and they will stay in jail," Telangana BJP chief said on Wednesday.
Earlier, Rohit Raju, DCP South East zone informed that on the complaint of the Santosh Nagar SHO, a case has been registered against (AIMIM leader) Akbaruddin Owaisi.
"The case has been booked under section 353 (obstructing official duties) IPC and other relevant sections," the police official said.
Reacting to the FIR registered against him, Akbaruddin said, "DCP and police are lying. Firstly, I have video footage of him (a police officer) coming onto the stage. If I give a speech after 10 pm, then police can book me under the law. But obstructing a public meeting and saying that time is up is wrong. Police should not do this."
"An officer of EC has said that it was a mistake of the police. I have filed a complaint against the police. I demand from EC to probe the matter," he added.
The AIMIM leader, who was addressing a campaign in Hyderabad's Lalitabagh, asked the policeman to "leave" the venue, implying that if he made a "signal" to his supporters, the inspector would be forced to "run" from the place."
"Do you think that after facing knives and bullets, I got weak, still there's lots of courage in me. Five minutes are left and I'll address five minutes, no one can stop me. If I give a signal then you'll have to run, shall we make him run? This is what I'm saying they come like this to weaken us," Akbaruddin said.

In this regard, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi also defended the remarks of his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi and said that the official should not have intervened as "five minutes" were left for the campaign time to be over for the day.
Akbaruddin is in the fray from the Chandrayangutta constituency. The seat has been a stronghold of the AIMIM, with the party winning it in 2014 and 2018. Telangana will go to polls in a single phase on November 30.
The counting of votes for Telangana, along with those of four other poll-bound states, will take place on December 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Politics Owaisi

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 8:14 AM IST

