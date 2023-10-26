Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / Telangana polls: BRS MLA grabs BJP candidate by throat, BJP demands arrest

Telangana polls: BRS MLA grabs BJP candidate by throat, BJP demands arrest

The BJP further demanded that the BRS MLA be disqualifed from contesting the election and asked the Election Commission to take action against him

Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

A live-tv debate turned unsightly when Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLA KP Vivekananda grabbed BJP candidate Kuna Srisailam Goud by the throat.

"KCR's Party MLA assaults BJP Leader On Live TV debate In Telangana. Vivekananda attacking Goud by holding the latter's throat is an act of timidity," Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said in a statement.

Reacting to BRS MLAs behaviour and the incident that took place, BJP senior leader and OBC morcha chief K Laxman told ANI "When the TV debate is going on naturally opposition leader puts a lot of question, so answer the question and face it. But due to frustration and depression, as they (BRS) are losing ground, he (BRS MLA) physically assaulted a BJP candidate, this shows how BRS is in total depression."

"They are now losing the battle so imagine how government machinery and money corruption taking place. This gentleman was questioned on land grabbing and corruption, so he lost his temper. We strongly condemn it and we demand that the police book a case and arrest the fellow, otherwise, the BJP will take legal action," he added.

"We demand to disqualify him from the contest and we also will appeal to the election commission to take immediate action against him. This is a message to the people of Telangana that they (BRS) may cross any limit in the election. This happened in front of thousands of people in a TV debate, so you can imagine how the abuse of power of this ruling party BRS has been" K Laxman said.

Telangana is set to witness an intriguing triangular contest between the BRS, Congress, and BJP.

In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 percent of the total vote share. The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 percent.

