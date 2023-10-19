Telangana polls: PM Modi is our Brahmastra, says chief of BJP's OBC Morcha

The national president of the BJP's OBC Morcha, L Laxman, on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra is the party's 'Brahmastra' (lethal weapon) and it will go into the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections in his name.

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on Thursday, Laxman said, "Modi-ji is our 'Brahmastra'. We will fight the assembly elections in Modi-ji's name."

"It (the BJP's list of candidates for Telangana) will be out in the next 2-4 days," he added.

To a specific question on who would be the party's CM face going into the November 30 elections, Laxman told ANI, "Our party top brass will later take a call on our CM candidate for Telangana."

Earlier, on Tuesday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal accused the ruling BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of running a corrupt government in the state, urging the people of Telangana not to vote them back to power.

"KCR thinks that he can run his writ here and can perpetuate his corrupt and dynastic rule on the people of Telangana. The voters here are aware and very intelligent. They will not fall into his trap. Not only Telangana, but people all across the country are troubled and distressed by his corruption scandals. The names of several of his family members came up in connection with Delhi's liquor scam case. I don't think the people of Telangana will make the mistake of bringing back a corrupt government," Goyal said.

The counting of votes in Telangana, along with those in four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

Telangana is set to witness an intriguing triangular contest between the BJP, BRS, and the Congress in the November 30 polls.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, BRS finished far ahead of its rivals, winning 88 of the 119 seats and bagging 47.4 per cent of the total votes polled.

Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent while the BJP had to settle for a solitary seat.