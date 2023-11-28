Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / Telangana polls: Schools, colleges in Hyderabad to be closed until Nov 30

The district collector of Hyderabad, Anudeep Durishetty announced the holiday for all educational institutions in Hyderabad

BS Web Team New Delhi
Charminar, Hyderabad (Representational image)

Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 2:37 PM IST
As Telangana prepares to choose a new government for the next five years, the Hyderabad district administration has decided that the educational institutions in the city will remain closed on November 29 and 30 for the smooth conduct of the elections. The district collector of Hyderabad, Anudeep Durishetty, announced the holiday for all educational institutions in Hyderabad.

All schools and colleges will open again on December 1. The district collector tweeted, "In view of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, all educational institutions in Hyderabad district will remain closed on 29th and 30th Nov 2023. Regular activities resume on December 1 2023."

Assembly elections in other poll-bound states, which include Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, have already been completed. Only Telangana has its elections due, which will take place on November 30. The state went through a high-decibel campaign season which will come to an end on Tuesday, November 28, at 5 PM.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is trying to retain power for a third consecutive term, while the Congress has been fighting tooth and nail and went all out to make a comeback.

BJP, on the other hand, gave it its all by fielding national-level leaders to make a dent in the politics of Telangana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amith Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among the key leaders who campaigned for the BJP in Telangana.

The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats, and a party needs to win at least 60 to gain a majority.

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 2:37 PM IST

