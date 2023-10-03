Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / Who except Adani has gained from BJP's 10-yr rule, KTR asks PM Modi

Who except Adani has gained from BJP's 10-yr rule, KTR asks PM Modi

Modi is scheduled to visit Nizamabad in Telangana this afternoon, October 3, to inaugurate a slew of development projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore and address a public meeting organised by the BJP

BS Web Team New Delhi
K T Rama Rao

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 3:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Telangana Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) posed a series of questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a variety of issues, just hours before Modi's scheduled visit to Nizamabad to address a rally on Tuesday, September 3, according to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

KTR took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to question the Prime Minister. He asked, aside from Adani, what has an "Aam Aadmi" gained during Modi's 10-year rule. KTR also queried whether the announcement of the establishment of a Turmeric Board was akin to the Women's Reservation quota, which has been left without any specific time frame for implementation.

The BRS leader went on to ask about the status of three key projects promised to the state. "Prime Minister @narendramodi, what about our three main guarantees...? When will our Kazipet coach factory come alive? When will our Bayyaram steel plant be built? When will our Palamuru project get national status?" he asked. These questions referred to projects that had been outlined in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. KTR alleged that not only the four crore people of Telangana but also the 1.40 billion people of India have been deceived over the past decade.

KTR was quoted in the PTI report as saying that if these promises are not met, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana would face significant setbacks in the next elections. Modi is scheduled to visit Nizamabad in Telangana this afternoon, October 3, to inaugurate a series of development projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore and to speak at a public meeting organised by the BJP.

During a meeting in Mahabubnagar on Sunday, Modi announced that the Centre would establish a national Turmeric Board, aimed at benefiting farmers in Telangana.

Also Read

Telangana CM KCR approves Rs 195 cr for drinking water project in Kamareddy

Cong president Kharge targets Telangana CM KCR, PM Modi over false promises

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

Explained: How to structure your salary to reduce your tax burden

KTR opens Centre of Excellence to support farmers, preserve farm produce

PM Modi here to sell assets of Telangana, says BRS leader K T Rama Rao

People of Telangana have decided to vote out corrupt BRS govt: PM Modi

PM Modi to sound poll bugle in T'gana, likely to launch fresh salvos at BRS

PM Modi to launch infra projects worth over Rs 13,500 cr in Telangana

Congress leveraging LPG cylinder delivery boys to amplify its campaign

Topics :Telangana AssemblyGautam AdaniK T Rama RaoBS Web ReportsBJPTelangana Rashtra Samithi

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

RSOLEC to invest $300 million into solar manufacturing venture in India

JSW Infrastructure has huge potential to grow its business: Sajjan Jindal

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streaming

ICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

India News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in Nepal

IRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story