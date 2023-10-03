Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Telangana Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) posed a series of questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a variety of issues, just hours before Modi's scheduled visit to Nizamabad to address a rally on Tuesday, September 3, according to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

KTR took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to question the Prime Minister. He asked, aside from Adani, what has an "Aam Aadmi" gained during Modi's 10-year rule. KTR also queried whether the announcement of the establishment of a Turmeric Board was akin to the Women's Reservation quota, which has been left without any specific time frame for implementation.

The BRS leader went on to ask about the status of three key projects promised to the state. "Prime Minister @narendramodi, what about our three main guarantees...? When will our Kazipet coach factory come alive? When will our Bayyaram steel plant be built? When will our Palamuru project get national status?" he asked. These questions referred to projects that had been outlined in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. KTR alleged that not only the four crore people of Telangana but also the 1.40 billion people of India have been deceived over the past decade.

KTR was quoted in the PTI report as saying that if these promises are not met, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana would face significant setbacks in the next elections. Modi is scheduled to visit Nizamabad in Telangana this afternoon, October 3, to inaugurate a series of development projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore and to speak at a public meeting organised by the BJP.

During a meeting in Mahabubnagar on Sunday, Modi announced that the Centre would establish a national Turmeric Board, aimed at benefiting farmers in Telangana.