Can BJP's Bengal win be a turning point for industry? Experts weigh in

Land in Bengal is divided into small, fragmented holdings — shaped by the success of the Left Front government’s land reform initiatives that entailed redistribution of land to three million farmers over 34 years.
The result: about 71.23 lakh farm families, of which 96 per cent are small and marginal farmers, with an average landholding at just 0.77 hectares — a bottleneck for large-scale projects. Yet, getting 50-100 acres in Bengal is not a problem, pointed out Singh.
Inflection point for industry?
The mandate could mark a turning point for industry in Bengal, business leaders, including Harsh Goenka, Sanjiv Goenka, Harsh Neotia, and Raghupati Singhania, have said. The mandate is a big relief for industry, ICC’s Singh said. “With policy alignment between the Centre and state, investor confidence will rise and expansion will shift back to Bengal. Many were expanding outside the state — to Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra,” he added.