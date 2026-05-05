Can BJP's Bengal win be a turning point for industry? Experts weigh in

In 2015, at the Burnpur ceremony to dedicate the modernised IISCO plant, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had drawn a clear line: politics and development should not be mixed.

That line did not hold. It blurred over time, as fraught Centre-state relations, along with the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC’s) policy choices, kept big-ticket investments at bay.

Now, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in power at both the Centre and the state — a convergence not seen in over 50 years — the question is whether it can unlock a wave of investment to match the scale of the mandate.

No industry road map in Bengal is complete without a reference to Singur — the site of the erstwhile Nano project, emblematic of the state’s political churn. The BJP has proposed an industrial park there, alongside four major industrial zones across the state aimed at generating employment.

The blueprint also outlines a major push for port-led development and the blue economy, including coastal economic zones focused on fisheries, aquaculture, and seafood processing. Developing modern steel plants is also on the agenda.

The BJP manifesto is packed with promises. It pledges to create an investment-friendly climate by improving “ease of doing business” and dismantling the entrenched “syndicate culture” through a single-window clearance system.

However, he said industry and the government will need to work in tandem, prioritising clearer rules, smoother processes, and a facilitative approach, rather than any form of forced acquisition.

Rajeev Singh, director general, Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), said that land remains a structural constraint. “With high population density and limited availability, acquisition is likely to remain sensitive,” he said.

But what industry is keenly watching for, however, is a reversal of some of the TMC government’s policies — particularly on land acquisition, an area the state has largely steered clear of since the agitations in Singur and Nandigram.

And the list goes on — from industrial expansion to targeted support for reviving the tea sector.

Land in Bengal is divided into small, fragmented holdings — shaped by the success of the Left Front government’s land reform initiatives that entailed redistribution of land to three million farmers over 34 years.

The result: about 71.23 lakh farm families, of which 96 per cent are small and marginal farmers, with an average landholding at just 0.77 hectares — a bottleneck for large-scale projects. Yet, getting 50-100 acres in Bengal is not a problem, pointed out Singh.

Inflection point for industry?