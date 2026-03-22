The shadow of SIR on West Bengal Assembly elections sharpens battle lines

In the last Assembly elections, even as Mamata led the party to a landslide victory, she lost Nandigram to Adhikari by a narrow margin of 1,956 votes. Adhikari, who is also contesting from Nandigram this time, is now looking to repeat that performance and widen the gap in Bhabanipur. The Leader of the Opposition has already hit the ground running in the constituency, declaring that he would win by a margin of 25,000 votes.