Omar Abdullah alleges 'gerrymandering', backs TMC win in Bengal polls

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said the efforts of the Election Commission to "gerrymander" will not change the results in West Bengal Assembly elections, expressing confidence that Trinamool Congress will emerge victorious.

"No amount of effort by the Election Commission to gerrymander will change the results. Come counting day Mamata Didi will win a thumping majority," Abdullah posted on his personal X handle.

Commenting on the large-scale transfers ordered by the Election Commission in the poll-bound state, Abdullah said these things happen only in the states where the BJP is not in power.

"These sweeping transfers only happen in non-BJP ruled states & especially in West Bengal but that's no surprise. However, West Bengal will once again prove what I have always believed to be true - officers don't win elections for political parties, the leaders of political parties do," he added.