The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday released its election manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections , outlining a clear plan to steer the government’s work over the coming five years.

Launching the manifesto, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said these promises would act as a roadmap for governance if the party returns to power for a fourth straight term.

"TMC's 10 pledges in poll manifesto to serve as roadmap for our govt for next five years", said Banerjee at a press conference in Kolkata.

A key promise is the introduction of a special agriculture budget worth ₹30,000 crore, aimed at strengthening the farming sector and assisting both farmers and landless cultivators.

Focus on doorstep healthcare One of the major commitments is the rollout of doorstep healthcare services through a programme called 'Duare Chikitsa'. Under this initiative, the state government plans to organise health camps in every block and town each year. "Healthcare services will reach the courtyard of every household. Through Duare Chikitsa camps in every block and town, people will have access to quality healthcare at their doorstep," Banerjee said. The party outlined plans to ensure a pucca house for all families as well as piped drinking water to every household, besides improving healthcare access across communities, and building and upgrading infrastructure to support economic growth.

Boost to Lakshmir Bhandar scheme The party also announced plans to increase financial support under the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme, a flagship welfare initiative for women. Banerjee emphasised that women’s empowerment remains a key focus area for her government. As per the revised proposal, monthly assistance will rise by ₹500. Women in the general category will receive ₹1,500 per month, while those from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities will get ₹1,700 per month through direct benefit transfers. The party also promised a ₹1,500 monthly allowance under 'Banglar Yuba-Sathi' for unemployed youth. Emphasis on continued development