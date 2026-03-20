The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday released its election manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections, outlining a clear plan to steer the government’s work over the coming five years.
Launching the manifesto, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said these promises would act as a roadmap for governance if the party returns to power for a fourth straight term.
"TMC's 10 pledges in poll manifesto to serve as roadmap for our govt for next five years", said Banerjee at a press conference in Kolkata.
A key promise is the introduction of a special agriculture budget worth ₹30,000 crore, aimed at strengthening the farming sector and assisting both farmers and landless cultivators.
Focus on doorstep healthcare
One of the major commitments is the rollout of doorstep healthcare services through a programme called 'Duare Chikitsa'. Under this initiative, the state government plans to organise health camps in every block and town each year.
"Healthcare services will reach the courtyard of every household. Through Duare Chikitsa camps in every block and town, people will have access to quality healthcare at their doorstep," Banerjee said.
The party outlined plans to ensure a pucca house for all families as well as piped drinking water to every household, besides improving healthcare access across communities, and building and upgrading infrastructure to support economic growth.
Boost to Lakshmir Bhandar scheme
The party also announced plans to increase financial support under the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme, a flagship welfare initiative for women. Banerjee emphasised that women’s empowerment remains a key focus area for her government.
As per the revised proposal, monthly assistance will rise by ₹500. Women in the general category will receive ₹1,500 per month, while those from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities will get ₹1,700 per month through direct benefit transfers.
The party also promised a ₹1,500 monthly allowance under 'Banglar Yuba-Sathi' for unemployed youth.
Emphasis on continued development
Banerjee said the manifesto’s commitments are designed to maintain development momentum across the state and improve people’s quality of life.
The TMC supremo underlined that the promises made in the manifesto aim to ensure "the wheels of development continue to move forward without interruption and that the light of happiness reaches every household of Bengal".
10 Promises
1. Monthly ₹500 increase in 'Lakshmir Bhandar' — ₹1500 for general women (₹18,000 annually) and ₹1700 for SC/ST women (₹20,400 annually)
2. Monthly financial support of ₹1,500 (₹18,000 annually) under 'Banglar Yuba-Sathi' to unemployed youth
3. A ₹30,000 crore agri-budget for continued assistance to farm families, financial assistance to landless farmers and holistic upgradation of the sector
4. Ensure that every family in the state has a pucca home
5. Mission to provide piped drinking water to every household in Bengal
6. Annual 'Duare Chikitsa' camps in every block/town for effective doorstep delivery of healthcare
7. Holistic infrastructural upgradation of all government schools under Banglar Shikshayatan
8. West Bengal to become the gateway of trade in eastern India with world-class logistics, ports, trade infrastructure and a state-of-the-art Global Trade Centre
9. Strive to ensure uninterrupted Old Age Pension support for existing beneficiaries while gradually extending it to all eligible senior citizens
10. Establish 7 new districts; expand the number of urban local bodies through geographical reorganisation