West Bengal election results 2026: Counting begins as TMC, BJP face off

West Bengal is set for a crucial electoral verdict on Monday, May 4, after more than a month of intense campaigning. The results will determine whether Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) secures a fourth straight term or whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) makes history by forming its first government in Bengal.

Vote counting began at 8 am for 293 of the state’s 294 Assembly constituencies across 77 counting centres in 23 districts. A heavy security presence has been deployed, and the results will determine the fate of 2,926 candidates.

To ensure smooth counting, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed 165 additional counting observers and 77 police observers. The move comes after the TMC leadership, including Mamata Banerjee, raised concerns over possible irregularities at counting centres in recent days.

West Bengal polls: Record voter turnout West Bengal recorded one of its highest-ever voter turnouts, with 92.47 per cent participation across the two polling phases. The first phase, held on April 23, saw turnout at 93.19 per cent, while the second phase on April 29 also witnessed strong voter participation at 91.66 per cent. According to election officials, this marked the state's highest voter turnout since Independence. However, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls remained controversial, reducing the number of registered voters by nearly 11 per cent. West Bengal elections: Main political battle The central contest is between the ruling TMC and the BJP. Mamata Banerjee is seeking to return to power for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP is aiming for its first-ever victory in the State.

The Congress and CPI(M), once dominant in Bengal politics, are attempting to regain lost ground after suffering major setbacks in the previous Assembly election. Other parties, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), are also contesting selected seats. One of the most closely watched contests is in Bhabanipur, where Mamata Banerjee is seeking re-election. The seat remains politically significant, especially after concerns over voter list revisions. Falta repoll ordered The Election Commission has ordered repolling in all 285 polling booths of Falta constituency due to serious electoral violations reported during the second phase. The repoll is scheduled for May 21.

Exit poll projections Exit polls suggested a closely fought contest between the TMC and the BJP. Surveys indicated the BJP could significantly expand its presence in the state. Peoples Pulse projected a stronger outcome for Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, predicting it would retain power with 177 to 187 seats, while the BJP was expected to secure 95 to 110 seats. Smaller parties were again forecast to win only a limited number of seats. In contrast, P-MARQ predicted a major breakthrough for the BJP, estimating it could win between 150 and 175 seats, while the TMC was projected to fall behind with 118 to 138 seats.