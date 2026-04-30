Thursday, April 30, 2026 | 06:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / West Bengal Elections / News / West Bengal records 92.47% turnout in polls, highest since Independence

West Bengal records 92.47% turnout in polls, highest since Independence

As of 7.45 pm, poll participation in West Bengal in Phase II of the Assembly elections stood at 91.66 per cent

West Bengal Exit Poll 2026

In Phase I of the elections on April 23, the poll participation was 93.19 per cent | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 6:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal has registered a record 92.47 per cent voter turnout in the two-phase Assembly polls, the highest in the state since Independence, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

In 2013, Tripura had recorded the highest ever voter turnout in an Assembly election at 93.61 per cent.

As of 7.45 pm, poll participation in West Bengal in Phase II of the Assembly elections stood at 91.66 per cent.

In Phase I of the elections on April 23, the poll participation was 93.19 per cent.

"The combined poll percentage over the two phases stands at 92.47 per cent," the poll watchdog said.

 

Also Read

West Bengal Exit Poll 2026

West Bengal elections: Exit polls predict close fight between BJP, TMC

voters, voting, polling, elections, West Bengal

West Bengal sees over 89.99% polling till 5pm in final phase amid violence

Modi, Narendra Modi

People are voting fearlessly in West Bengal this time, says PM Modi

election voting evm machine

West Bengal polls: BJP alleges party's button 'blocked by tape' on EVMs

voters, voting, polling, elections, West Bengal

Violence, vandalism reported during early hours of voting in West Bengal

West Bengal has a voter base of 6.81 crore.

Previously, the highest voter turnout in the state was 84.72 per cent in the 2011 Assembly polls.

In Phase II, the participation of women electors was marginally higher compared to men. According to the Election Commission (EC), 92.28 per cent of the total women electors voted as compared to 91.07 per cent of men.

Commenting on the impressive voter turnout, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said, "For the highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal since Independence, the EC salutes each voter of the state."  On April 9, Assam and Puducherry surpassed their highest-ever poll participation by recording a voter turnout of 85.38 per cent and 89.83 per cent, respectively.

According to the EC, previously, the highest poll participation in Tamil Nadu was 78.29 per cent (in 2011).

In Tamil Nadu, women's participation was recorded at 85.76 per cent as compared to 83.57 per cent for men.

In West Bengal, 92.69 per cent of women voters turned up at the polling stations in the first phase, compared to 90.92 per cent of men.

Tamil Nadu, where all the 234 seats went to polls on April 23, has 5.73 crore voters, whereas in the 152 seats in West Bengal, where polling was held on the same day, the voter base was 3.6 crore.

The counting of votes for all five Assemblies that went to polls this month West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Assam will be taken up on May 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

west bengal, voting, elections, polling

Exit polls predict tight finish in WB; mixed signals from TN outcome

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

PM Modi appeals to people of West Bengal to cast votes in 'record numbers'

Voters gather at a polling station during polling in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at Nandigram in Purba Medinipur, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Photo: PTI

Polling begins for 142 seats in final phase of West Bengal elections

Voters queueing up to exercise their franchise in the first phase of West Bengal elections, in the Dakshin Dinajpur district | Photo: PTI

West Bengal phase 2 polls: 41,001 stations, 2,400 CAPF companies deployed

west bengal, voting, elections, polling

West Bengal polls: Unemployment, safety, and healthcare shape voters' mood

Topics : Election Commission of India West Bengal Assembly polls West Bengal Election Commission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 6:48 AM IST

Explore News

MI vs SRH LIVE ScoreKerala Exit Poll 2026Assam Exit Poll 2026West Bengal Exit Poll 2026Hindustan Unilever Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate TodayNifty Target CutsQ4 Results TodayDividend Stocks todayPersonal Finance