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Kerala Assembly election results 2026: Counting begins as UDF eyes comeback

Counting of votes for Kerala's 140 constituencies has begun, with exit polls predicting a return of the Congress-led UDF over the incumbent CPI(M)-led LDF government

Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (left) is seeking a re-election, while Congress's VD Satheesan (right) leads charge for UDF.

Kerala Election Results: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (left) is seeking a re-election, while Congress's VD Satheesan (right) leads charge for UDF.

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 8:56 AM IST

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The results for 140 Assembly constituencies of Kerala will be announced on Monday. Counting of votes started at 8 am. 
The result will determine whether the the incumbent Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) returns for a third consecutive term or the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) stages a comeback after 2016.

Kerala elections: What did the exit polls predict?

Exit polls predicted the return of the UDF, which lost power in Kerala in 2016. The state's majority mark is 71 seats. 
The LDF, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has been ruling the state for the last two terms.  CATCH KERALA ELECTION RESULTS 2026 LIVE
 

Why is this election significant for Left politics?

If the Congress-led coalition comes back to power in Kerala, this will be the first time since 1977 that there will not be any communist government in any state in the country. After the CPI(M) lost West Bengal in 2011 and Tripura in 2018, Kerala has been the last Left bastion in the country. 

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The election will also determine whether Vijayan will remain CPI(M)'s leader in the state Assembly in the event of a loss.

How did the campaign shape up in Kerala?

Kerala’s contest remained centred on its two main fronts, the LDF and the UDF, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to seek a wider footprint. However, exit polls have not projected major gains for the saffron party in the state. 
Welfare and governance formed the core of the campaign in Kerala this election season. The LDF relied on its record in social schemes, healthcare, and education, while the UDF focused on issues such as unemployment, rising prices, and governance concerns.

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Topics : Kerala Assembly elections Kerala Assembly Polls Kerala Elections

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 8:56 AM IST

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