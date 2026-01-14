2025 best year for Indian cinema since pandemic despite lower footfalls

“After Saiyara, a lot of confidence has come in. Hindi is now looking good, especially with Dhurandhar-II expected in March,” says Shailesh Kapoor, chief executive officer at Ormax Media. Dhurandhar is by far the year’s biggest hit, with over ₹950 crore in domestic box-office gross. Worldwide, it has crossed ₹1,300 crore in gross box-office takings. Chaava and War 2 have added to the list. Hollywood, too, has shaken off the supply disruptions that followed the pandemic and the writers’ strike, lifting its share of the box office.