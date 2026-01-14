Home / Entertainment / 2025 best year for Indian cinema since pandemic despite lower footfalls

2025 best year for Indian cinema since pandemic despite lower footfalls

India's box office crossed ₹13,000 crore in 2025 as ticket prices surged and regional cinema surprised, even as overall footfalls slipped

Indian cinema
premium
(L) A still from Dhurandhar; (R) Poster of Kantara A Legend – Chapter 1
Vanita Kohli Khandekar Pune
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 12:23 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Indian box-office collections touched around ₹13,397 crore in 2025, up 13 per cent from the previous year. Ticket sales (footfalls) slipped slightly, while average ticket prices rose 20 per cent. Hindi and international films bounced back strongly, but the surprise performer was Gujarati cinema, which grew more than three times, albeit on a small base. An even bigger surprise was the top-30 list, which featured no major Tamil or Telugu film except Rajinikanth’s Coolie. The Kannada hit Kantara A Legend – Chapter 1, along with three Malayalam films, brought the South into the top-films chart. 
Ormax Media’s “Box-Office Report 2025”, shared exclusively with Business Standard, lays out these and other trends. 
The report covers only domestic box-office revenues — ticket sales in India. Including streaming, television, music and overseas box-office receipts, the Indian film business is estimated to have generated around ₹21,000 crore in revenues in 2025. 
Ticket-sale revenues from Indian films finally moved past the range of ₹11,000 crore ₹12,000 crore, where they had been stuck for more than five years. That is the first piece of good news in the report. The jump was driven largely by a revival in Hindi and international films (Hollywood and anime), which had been struggling for the past two years. 
Hindi cinema, in particular, had faced both a supply shortage and weak studio confidence.
 
“After Saiyara, a lot of confidence has come in. Hindi is now looking good, especially with Dhurandhar-II expected in March,” says Shailesh Kapoor, chief executive officer at Ormax Media. Dhurandhar is by far the year’s biggest hit, with over ₹950 crore in domestic box-office gross. Worldwide, it has crossed ₹1,300 crore in gross box-office takings. Chaava and War 2 have added to the list. Hollywood, too, has shaken off the supply disruptions that followed the pandemic and the writers’ strike, lifting its share of the box office.
 
The second piece of good news is what Kapoor calls a “lot of genre balance”. He points to the top-30 list, which includes action drama (Dhurandhar, Kantara), romantic drama (Saiyara), mythological fantasy (Thamma), and social messaging (Sitaare Zameen Par), among others. “The theory after the pandemic was that audiences would step out only for big-screen action films. This multi-genre scenario tells you that fundamentally the taste of the audience has not changed.”
 
The worrying part is a six per cent drop in footfalls (tickets sold), to 832 million from 883 million a year earlier. Kapoor attributes this to what he calls a “habit issue”: When a film such as Dhurandhar releases, “a lot of people go, but they don’t go for other films”.
 
Even so, that does not fully explain a 17 per cent fall in ticket sales in Tamil cinema and a 15 per cent decline in Telugu — both markets with strong film-going habits. One analyst points to big releases such as Thug Life and Vidaamuyarchi (Tamil), and Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Akhanda 2 (Telugu), which “failed to fire”.
 
The most heartening takeaway from the report is the breadth of hits. As many as 37 films crossed ₹100 crore each in gross box office across genres and languages — from Gujarati and Malayalam to Hollywood and Hindi — up from 22 in 2024.
 
Malayalam cinema, which doubled its gross to about ₹1,165 crore in 2024 from around ₹572 crore the previous year, held steady at that level. That is significant for an industry that, for years, brought in less than ₹500 crore. Together, these trends point to a market that is discovering its diversity — and increasingly behaving like one national box office. 
 
 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BTS announce 2026-2027 world tour; ticket booking, prices full dates & more

Golden Globes 2026: Know complete list of award winners and where to watch

OTT releases this week: A mix of romance, thrillers and epics to stream now

'Kantara: Chapter 1' among four Indian films eligible for Oscars 2026

The Raja Saab advance booking: Prabhas' film targets ₹7 crore day-one haul

Topics :Indian Box OfficeIndian film industryIndian filmmakersHindi cinemaBox office

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 11:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story