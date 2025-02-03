67th Grammy Awards 2025 full winners list: Beyonce to Shakira, who won what

The 67th Grammy Awards 2025 took place in the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific.

The night is organised every year to celebrate the top artists and the biggest musical moments and recognise the major achievements of the music industry.

The Grammy Award is the first major show in the US after the devastating wildfire that Southern California is still grappling with. Hence, the prestigious show also works as a fundraiser to support people who are affected by wildfires.

The night was hosted by comedian Trevor Noah and streamed on multiple platforms allowing music lovers to witness the glitz and glamour.

The awards were dominated by American singer-songwriter Beyoncé who managed to secure 11 nominations, highest by a female artist in a single year and created this new record.

Now her total Grammy nominations stand at 99 making her the most nominated artist in the history of awards, she surpassed the earlier record of 88, which she shared with her husband Jay-Z.

Beyoncé's latest album Cowboy Carter (2024) surpassed the third-most nominated albums in Grammy history. Apart from Beyoncé, Charli XCX and Post Malone earned eight nominations each. Followed by Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish received seven each.

Grammys 2025 full winners list

Check the complete list of the 67th Grammys 2025 winners:

Best pop duo/group performance

Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift – Us.

Beyoncé featuring Post Malone – Levii’s Jeans

Charli xcx and Billie Eilish – Guess

Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica – The Boy Is Mine

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile (Winner)

Best Latin pop album

Anitta – Funk Generation

Luis Fonsi – El Viaje

Kany García – García

Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Winner)

Kali Uchis – Orquídeas

Best new artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan (Winner)

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best country album

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter (Winner)

Post Malone – F-1 Trillion

Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

Chris Stapleton – Higher

Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind

Best pop vocal album

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet (Winner)

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Best rap album

J Cole – Might Delete Later

Common and Pete Rock – The Auditorium, Vol 1

Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal (Winner)

Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)

Future and Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You

Best pop solo performance

Beyoncé – Bodyguard

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso (Winner)

Charli xcx – Apple

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Best dance/electronic music album

Charli xcx – Brat (Winner)

Four Tet – Three

Justice – Hyperdrama

Kaytranada – Timeless

Zedd – Telos

Best rock performance

The Beatles – Now and Then (Winner)

The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day – The American Dream Is Killing Me

Idles – Gift Horse

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

St Vincent – Broken Man

Best rap performance

Cardi B – Enough (Miami)

Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos – When the Sun Shines Again

Doechii – Nissan Altima

Eminem – Houdini

Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar – Like That

GloRilla – Yeah Glo!

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (Winner)

Best rap song

Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy – Asteroids

¥$ [Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign] featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti – Carnival

Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar – Like That

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (Winner)

GloRilla – Yeah Glo!

Best alternative music album

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Wild God

Clairo – Charm

Kim Gordon – The Collective

Brittany Howard – What Now

St Vincent – All Born Screaming (Winner)

Best country solo performance

Beyoncé – 16 Carriages

Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves – The Architect

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman (Winner)

Best country duo/group performance

Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan – Cowboys Cry Too

Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus – II Most Wanted (Winner)

Brothers Osborne – Break Mine

Dan + Shay – Bigger Houses

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help

Best melodic rap performance

Jordan Adetunji featuring Kehlani – Kehlani

Beyoncé featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey – Spaghettii

Future and Metro Boomin featuring the Weeknd – We Still Don’t Trust You

Latto – Big Mama

Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu – 3:AM (Winner)

Best dance pop recording

Madison Beer – Make You Mine

Charli xcx – Von Dutch (Winner)

Billie Eilish – L’Amour de Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit)

Ariana Grande – Yes, And?

Troye Sivan – Got Me Started

Best dance/electronic recording

Disclosure – She’s Gone, Dance On

Four Tet – Loved

Fred Again.. and Baby Keem – Leavemealone

Justice and Tame Impala – Neverender (Winner)

Kaytranada featuring Childish Gambino – Witchy

Best R&B performance

Jhené Aiko – Guidance

Chris Brown – Residuals

Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Muni Long – Made for Me (Live on BET) (Winner)

SZA – Saturn

Best traditional R&B performance

Marsha Ambrosius – Wet

Kenyon Dixon – Can I Have This Groove

Lalah Hathaway featuring Michael McDonald – No Lie

Muni Long – Make Me Forget

Lucky Daye – That’s You (Winner)

Best comedy album

Ricky Gervais – Armageddon

Dave Chappelle – The Dreamer (Winner)

Jim Gaffigan – The Prisoner

Nikki Glaser – Someday You’ll Die

Trevor Noah – Where Was I

Best R&B song

Kehlani – After Hours

Tems – Burning

Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Muni Long – Ruined Me

SZA – Saturn (Winner)

Best progressive R&B album

Avery*Sunshine – So Glad to Know You – WINNER – tie

Durand Bernarr – En Route

Childish Gambino – Bando Stone and the New World

Kehlani – Crash

NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) – Why Lawd? – (Winner)– tie

Best R&B album

Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe) (Winner)

Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack

Muni Long – Revenge

Lucky Daye – Algorithm

Usher – Coming Home

Best folk album

American Patchwork Quartet – American Patchwork Quartet

Madi Diaz – Weird Faith

Adrianne Lenker – Bright Future

Aoife O’Donovan – All My Friends

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings – Woodland (Winner)

Best música urbana album

Bad Bunny – Nadie Sabe lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana

J Balvin – Rayo

Feid – Ferxxocalipsis

Residente – Las Letras Ya No Importan (Winner)

Young Miko – Att.

Best metal performance

Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne – Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) (Winner)

Judas Priest – Crown of Horns

Knocked Loose featuring Poppy – Suffocate

Metallica – Screaming Suicide

Spiritbox – Cellar Door

Best African music performance

Yemi Alade – Tomorrow

Asake and Wizkid – MMS

Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay – Sensational

Burna Boy – Higher

Tems – Love Me JeJe (Winner)

Best rock song

The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)

St Vincent – Broken Man (Winner)

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

Green Day – Dilemma

Idles – Gift Horse

Best rock album

The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards

Fontaines DC – Romance

Green Day – Saviors

Idles – Tangk

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds (Winner)

Jack White – No Name

Best alternative music performance

Cage the Elephant – Neon Pill

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Song of the Lake

Fontaines DC – Starburster

Kim Gordon – Bye Bye

St Vincent – Flea (Winner)

Best global music album

Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – Alkebulan II (Winner)

Ciro Hurtado – Paisajes

Rema – Heis

Antonio Rey – Historias de Un Flamenco

Tems – Born in the Wild

Best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording

Various Artists; Guy Oldfield, producer – All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words

George Clinton – …And Your Ass Will Follow

Dolly Parton – Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones

Jimmy Carter – Last Sundays in the Plains: A Centennial Celebration (Winner)

Barbra Streisand – My Name Is Barbra

Best country song

Kacey Musgraves – The Architect (Winner)

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

Best song written for visual media

Luke Combs – Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma from Twisters: The Album

’N Sync and Justin Timberlake – Better Place from Trolls Band Together

Olivia Rodrigo – Can’t Catch Me Now from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Jon Batiste – It Never Went Away from American Symphony (Winner)

Barbra Streisand – Love Will Survive from The Tattooist of Auschwitz

Best música Mexicana album (including Tejano)

Chiquis – Diamantes

Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol 1 (Winner)

Peso Pluma – Éxodo

Jessi Uribe – De Lejitos

Songwriter of the year, non-classical

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen (Winner)

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Producer of the year, non-classical

Alissia

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro (Winner)

Best musical theater album

Hell’s Kitchen (Winner)

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

The Wiz