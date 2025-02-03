67th Grammy Awards 2025 full winners list: Beyonce to Shakira, who won what

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Grammy Awards 2025
Grammy Awards 2025: Beyoncé won best country album award
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 11:27 AM IST
The 67th Grammy Awards 2025 took place in the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific. 
 
The night is organised every year to celebrate the top artists and the biggest musical moments and recognise the major achievements of the music industry. 
 
The Grammy Award is the first major show in the US after the devastating wildfire that Southern California is still grappling with. Hence, the prestigious show also works as a fundraiser to support people who are affected by wildfires.
 
The night was hosted by comedian Trevor Noah and streamed on multiple platforms allowing music lovers to witness the glitz and glamour.
 
The awards were dominated by American singer-songwriter Beyoncé who managed to secure 11 nominations, highest by a female artist in a single year and created this new record. 
 
Now her total Grammy nominations stand at 99 making her the most nominated artist in the history of awards, she surpassed the earlier record of 88, which she shared with her husband Jay-Z.

Beyoncé's latest album Cowboy Carter (2024) surpassed the third-most nominated albums in Grammy history. Apart from Beyoncé, Charli XCX and Post Malone earned eight nominations each. Followed by Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish received seven each.

Grammys 2025 full winners list

Check the complete list of the 67th Grammys 2025 winners:

Best pop duo/group performance

Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift – Us.
Beyoncé featuring Post Malone – Levii’s Jeans
Charli xcx and Billie Eilish – Guess
Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica – The Boy Is Mine
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile (Winner)

Best Latin pop album

Anitta – Funk Generation
Luis Fonsi – El Viaje
Kany García – García
Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Winner)
Kali Uchis – Orquídeas

Best new artist

Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Chappell Roan (Winner)
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims

Best country album

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter (Winner)
Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
Chris Stapleton – Higher
Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind

Best pop vocal album

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet (Winner)
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine
Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Best rap album

J Cole – Might Delete Later
Common and Pete Rock – The Auditorium, Vol 1
Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal (Winner)
Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)
Future and Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You

Best pop solo performance

Beyoncé – Bodyguard
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso (Winner)
Charli xcx – Apple
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Best dance/electronic music album

Charli xcx – Brat (Winner)
Four Tet – Three
Justice – Hyperdrama
Kaytranada – Timeless
Zedd – Telos

Best rock performance

The Beatles – Now and Then (Winner)
The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)
Green Day – The American Dream Is Killing Me
Idles – Gift Horse
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
St Vincent – Broken Man

Best rap performance

Cardi B – Enough (Miami)
Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos – When the Sun Shines Again
Doechii – Nissan Altima
Eminem – Houdini
Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar – Like That
GloRilla – Yeah Glo!
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (Winner)

Best rap song

Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy – Asteroids
¥$ [Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign] featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti – Carnival
Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar – Like That
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (Winner)
GloRilla – Yeah Glo!

Best alternative music album

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Wild God
Clairo – Charm
Kim Gordon – The Collective
Brittany Howard – What Now
St Vincent – All Born Screaming (Winner)

Best country solo performance

Beyoncé – 16 Carriages
Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay
Kacey Musgraves – The Architect
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman (Winner)

Best country duo/group performance

Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan – Cowboys Cry Too
Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus – II Most Wanted (Winner)
Brothers Osborne – Break Mine
Dan + Shay – Bigger Houses
Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help

Best melodic rap performance

Jordan Adetunji featuring Kehlani – Kehlani
Beyoncé featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey – Spaghettii
Future and Metro Boomin featuring the Weeknd – We Still Don’t Trust You
Latto – Big Mama
Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu – 3:AM (Winner)

Best dance pop recording

Madison Beer – Make You Mine
Charli xcx – Von Dutch (Winner)
Billie Eilish – L’Amour de Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit)
Ariana Grande – Yes, And?
Troye Sivan – Got Me Started

Best dance/electronic recording

Disclosure – She’s Gone, Dance On
Four Tet – Loved
Fred Again.. and Baby Keem – Leavemealone
Justice and Tame Impala – Neverender (Winner)
Kaytranada featuring Childish Gambino – Witchy

Best R&B performance

Jhené Aiko – Guidance
Chris Brown – Residuals
Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Muni Long – Made for Me (Live on BET) (Winner)
SZA – Saturn

Best traditional R&B performance

Marsha Ambrosius – Wet
Kenyon Dixon – Can I Have This Groove
Lalah Hathaway featuring Michael McDonald – No Lie
Muni Long – Make Me Forget
Lucky Daye – That’s You (Winner)

Best comedy album

Ricky Gervais – Armageddon
Dave Chappelle – The Dreamer (Winner)
Jim Gaffigan – The Prisoner
Nikki Glaser – Someday You’ll Die
Trevor Noah – Where Was I

Best R&B song

Kehlani – After Hours
Tems – Burning
Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Muni Long – Ruined Me
SZA – Saturn (Winner)

Best progressive R&B album

Avery*Sunshine – So Glad to Know You – WINNER – tie
Durand Bernarr – En Route
Childish Gambino – Bando Stone and the New World
Kehlani – Crash
NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) – Why Lawd? – (Winner)– tie

Best R&B album

Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe) (Winner)
Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack
Muni Long – Revenge
Lucky Daye – Algorithm
Usher – Coming Home

Best folk album

American Patchwork Quartet – American Patchwork Quartet
Madi Diaz – Weird Faith
Adrianne Lenker – Bright Future
Aoife O’Donovan – All My Friends
Gillian Welch and David Rawlings – Woodland (Winner)

Best música urbana album

Bad Bunny – Nadie Sabe lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana
J Balvin – Rayo
Feid – Ferxxocalipsis
Residente – Las Letras Ya No Importan (Winner)
Young Miko – Att.

Best metal performance

Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne – Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) (Winner)
Judas Priest – Crown of Horns
Knocked Loose featuring Poppy – Suffocate
Metallica – Screaming Suicide
Spiritbox – Cellar Door

Best African music performance

Yemi Alade – Tomorrow
Asake and Wizkid – MMS
Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay – Sensational
Burna Boy – Higher
Tems – Love Me JeJe (Winner)

Best rock song

The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)
St Vincent – Broken Man (Winner)
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
Green Day – Dilemma
Idles – Gift Horse

Best rock album

The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards
Fontaines DC – Romance
Green Day – Saviors
Idles – Tangk
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds (Winner)
Jack White – No Name

Best alternative music performance

Cage the Elephant – Neon Pill
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Song of the Lake
Fontaines DC – Starburster
Kim Gordon – Bye Bye
St Vincent – Flea (Winner)

Best global music album

Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – Alkebulan II (Winner)
Ciro Hurtado – Paisajes
Rema – Heis
Antonio Rey – Historias de Un Flamenco
Tems – Born in the Wild

Best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording

Various Artists; Guy Oldfield, producer – All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words
George Clinton – …And Your Ass Will Follow
Dolly Parton – Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones
Jimmy Carter – Last Sundays in the Plains: A Centennial Celebration (Winner)
Barbra Streisand – My Name Is Barbra

Best country song

Kacey Musgraves – The Architect (Winner)
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay
Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help
Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

Best song written for visual media

Luke Combs – Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma from Twisters: The Album
’N Sync and Justin Timberlake – Better Place from Trolls Band Together
Olivia Rodrigo – Can’t Catch Me Now from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Jon Batiste – It Never Went Away from American Symphony (Winner)
Barbra Streisand – Love Will Survive from The Tattooist of Auschwitz

Best música Mexicana album (including Tejano)

Chiquis – Diamantes
Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol 1 (Winner)
Peso Pluma – Éxodo
Jessi Uribe – De Lejitos

Songwriter of the year, non-classical

Jessi Alexander
Amy Allen (Winner)
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye

Producer of the year, non-classical

Alissia
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Daniel Nigro (Winner) 

Best musical theater album

Hell’s Kitchen (Winner)
Merrily We Roll Along
The Notebook
The Outsiders
Suffs
The Wiz
First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

