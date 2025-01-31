Squid Game season 3 release date announced, here's when and where to watch

Netflix has officially announced the release date of the Squid Game Season 3 and it will premiere on June 27, 2024. This third part was shot along with Season 2 reducing the wait time for fans. The second season was released on June 27, 2025.

The makers of the Squid Game stated that season 3 will take the story of Squid Game in completely new directions. They emphasised watching the end credits of season 2 finale as there is a hidden mid-credit scene showing a glimpse of what’s coming next.

ALSO READ: Priyadarshan confirms 'Hera Pheri 3' with Akshay, Paresh and Suniel Shetty Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk recently revealed details about the third season, revealing that the protagonist, Seong Gi-hun, will experience a dramatic transformation.

While explaining the turn, Dong-hyuk said, "Gi-hun has lost everything, including his best friend, and all his attempts have ended in failure. Now, what will he do? What state will he be in? Will he continue his mission, or will he give up? You'll meet Gi-hun at a critical crossroads as we begin the third season—he will not be the same man from Season 2."

Also Read

What all we know about season 3?

Reportedly this is going to be the last season of Squid Game and the fate of Gi-hun is already decided as the season two and three were written back to back and the shooting was also completed in one flow.

After the release of the season, Hwang shared his thoughts that he wanted to conclude the second season when all Gi-hun’s attempts go in vain.

“The price he had to pay was losing his longest and most precious best friend at the hands of the Front Man, and I wanted to end the second season at that very moment — then begin the next season from that space where he’s ridden with a huge amount of guilt and defeat. I wanted to see where that would carry Gi-hun further on,” he said.

According to him, the third season will keep its focus on the clash between Gi-hun and Front Man, who also is a past winner of the game. The third season will answer all the questions if there is any redemption in store for the Front Man.

Hwang also said, “The third season will really explore that sense of loss and failure, that guilt weighing so heavily on Gi-hun. How’s he going to navigate the story further with all of that weighing down on him?”

He also mentioned that the season will end with Gi-hun's story. Hwang wanted to show society through the character of Seong Gi-hun. Talking about going back to the world of Squid Game, he said, "If I ever wanted to go back to the world of Squid Game, it would be about different characters with a different story arc. For example, the masked guards. How did they end up here? What do they do in their downtime? Something like that, maybe.”

What is the cast of Squid Game?

The Squid Game season 3 will repeat the cast of season 2 featuring Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-joon, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-shim, Jo Yu-ri, Lee David, and Roh Jae-won in lead roles.

What is the release date of Squid Game season 3?

Squid Game season 3 is set to release on June 27, 2025.

About Squid Game season 2

Season 2 tells the story of Gi-hun who returns to the sadistic game after winning 45.6 billion South Korean won, to end the sinister organisation that runs this game. He faces life-threatening challenges in a bid to protect new participants.

Squid Game season 2 was released in December and garnered over 173 million views since its release with more than 1.2 billion hours of watch time, making it the second-most-watched non-English series on Netflix.

The show continued the legacy of the first season which was the most-watched series in Netflix history and garnered over 17 Emmy nominations. Lee Jung-jae created history by winning Best Actor in a Drama, while Lee You-mi secured an award for Best Guest Actress in a Drama.