Pushpa 2 collection: Allu Arjun's movie inches closer to beat Baahubali 2

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 is inches away from becoming the second biggest Indian movie in the world. Although, the movie still has to gross around Rs 50 crore to overtake SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2.

According to reports, the Pushpa 2 worldwide collection currently stands at Rs 1740.95 crore worldwide and Bahubali 2 earned Rs 1790 crore, which is the second-highest-grossing movie. The biggest Bollywood movie yet is Aamir Khan's Dangal which has earned Rs 2,070 crore. Beating Dangal is a huge challenge for Pushpa which seems a tough nut to crack.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker sacnilk, Pusha 2: The Rule was made with a budget of Rs 400–500 crore and minting Rs 1740.95 crore worldwide.

It grossed ₹271 crore in the overseas market, while the India gross collection stands at ₹1469.95 crore. Together, these figures add up to the worldwide box office collection.

However, the makers claim that Pushpa 2 is the fastest Bollywood movie to cross Rs 1831 crore across the world on January 6, 2025.

Pushpa 2 is highest grossing Hindi movie of all time

In Hindi, Pushpa 2 found its biggest market. After the prequel, which was released in 2021 and collected over ₹100 crore, the second film was expected to do well. It performed tremendously well in the Northern belts, with the Hindi version adding over ₹811 crore to its business.

Pushpa 2 OTT release

The biggest Indian box office opener of all time, Pushpa 2 , is now available on the digital streaming platform Netflix. The OTT audience has responded strongly to the movie.

After doing amazing business at the box office, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is now available to stream on the digital streaming platform Netflix. The makers also mentioned that the movie will be released in four languages with 23 minutes of extra footage.