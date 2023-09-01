Aamir Khan to release his next project on Christmas 2024; details inside

Aamir Khan is making a comeback to the big screen with a new film which will be released by Christmas 2024, according to the actor’s spokesperson. The actor is finally getting back from his holiday as he's completely prepared for his new venture.

The untitled film called 'Prod No.16′ will be supported by the actor’s home production. The Aamir Khan Productions' film is as of now in pre-production.

Khan is also reportedly reuniting with Andaz Apna Apna director Raj Kumar Santoshi after thirty years for his new project. There were earlier speculations that Khan was going for a five-year break from acting to focus on his production house. However, the latest information has put an end to the rumours, as the actor is returning from exile following the box office disaster of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir khan upcoming film: Overview

Film critic and business analyst said in his Tweet that Aamir will get back to the cinema with his home creation, Prod No 16. He referenced that the movies will be released on December 20, 2024. The trade expert additionally added that, "Pre-production of the film is progressing and the film goes on floors on 20 Jan 2024." His collaboration with director Raj Kumar Santoshi was recorded by the entertainment portal Pinkvilla.

“Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi have been discussing a subject for a while now and things have finally fallen into place. Aamir has loved what’s developed by Santoshi and has been sitting with him to work on all the aspects over the last few months,” The report likewise expressed that Aamir and Santoshi have settled on a two-film deal. The previous will be acting in the first movie, while the next is supposed to go on floors in 2025.

Reason to choose December for Aamir Khan Christmas time has always been lucky for Aamir Khan films. The actor’s films released during Christmas have done great business in the film industry. Taare Zameen Par, Ghajini, 3 Idiots and PK were the ones released around December.

Prod No 16 will be the sixteenth project from Aamir Khan Creations being coordinated by Santoshi, so the expectations from the movie will be astronomical among the audience.

While Aamir is considered a perfectionist, the producer has made a few iconic movies like Ghatak, Damini, Ghayal, Khakhee and The Legend of Bhagat Singh. The duo is again set to create magic on the big screen.