Six Tamil movies hitting theatres today, Sept 1, watch the full list below

When it comes to experimenting with different genres and giving top hits, Tamil cinema never disappoints. Tamil Cinema is gaining nationwide acclamation for producing quality content one after another. Ponniyin Selvan and Vikram are among the movies that reached the masses, and now recent hit Jailer broke all records in Kollywood.

Some weeks in Tamil cinema go normal, but some are jam-packed with movie releases. The first day of the September month is also packed with movies. There are six movies scheduled to release on September 1. Multiplexes are surely going to struggle to allocate screens. However, Rajinikanth's Jailer continues to perform well at the box office.

Six movies are releasing today Here is the list of six movies hitting theatres today, September 1, 2023

Kushi

This highly anticipated movie is scheduled to hit theatres today, i.e., September 1, 2023. Khusi stars Vijay Devarkonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are in the key roles. The movie is a love story between an army officer posted in Kashmir and a Kashmiri girl.

Kushi is directed and written by Shiva Nirvana. Fans loved the trailer and the songs of the movie, and are waiting to watch the movie in theatres on Friday.

Paramporul

Another highly anticipated movie hitting Tamil theatres today, September 1, 2023, is Paramporul. Aravind Raj directed Paramporul, starring Amitash Pradhan and Sarthkumar in the key roles in the movie. The movie is a crime drama which revolves around a smuggling mafia and a cop.

Yuvan Shankara Raja has given the music for the movie, and the movie will be released on September 1, 2023.

Rangoli

Rangoli movie introduces new faces including Hamaresh, Muruga Doss, Prarthana, Amit Bhargav, Sanjay, Ragul, Vishwa, Akshaya Hariharan and more in key roles. Rangoli movie is a school drama movie which shows the movie revolves around a group of two school students.

Sundaramurthy gave the music, while Sathyanarayanan and Marudhanayagam managed the editing and cinematography, respectively. The movie is directed by Vaali Mohan Das and the "Rangoli" movie will release on September 1, 2023.

Kick

A romantic comedy movie, Kick, is also hitting theatres today. The movie stars, Santhanam, Ragini Dwivedi, and Tanya Hope, are in the main roles and the movie also features some comedy actors like Kovai Sarala, Thambi Ramaiah, Brahmanandam and Y G Mahendran in supporting roles.

The movie is written and directed by Prashanth Raj.

Lucky Man

This Friday will witness another comedy-drama movie Lucky Man which is directed by Balaji Venugopal. The movie stars Yogi Babu and Raichal Rebecca in the lead roles, and along with them, the movie also stars Veera, RS Shivaji, Abdool Lee, Amit Bhargav and others in supporting roles.

Karumegangal Kalaigindrana

Karumegangal Kalaigindrana is directed by Thangar Bachan and the movie stars Bharathi Raja, Aditi Balan, Yogi Babu, Mahana Sanjeevi, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Saaral, and SA Chandrasekhar in the key roles. Karumegangal Kalaigindrana is going to be a unique film from Bachan that shows the emotional relationship between a father and his son.

Bharathi Raja plays the role of father while Gautham Menaon is the son, and this combo will surely excite fans to visit theatres and watch the duo.