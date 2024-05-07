Home / Entertainment / Aavesham OTT release: Where to watch Fahadh Faasil's movie online?

Aavesham OTT release: Where to watch Fahadh Faasil's movie online?

Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham movie is all set to release online on May 9, 2024, on Prime Video. Here's all you need to know

Aavesham OTT release date announced
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 3:13 PM IST
Fahadh Faasil's blockbuster action drama movie 'Aavesham' is finally set to hit the OTT platforms. According to sources, the Aavesham OTT release is confirmed on May 9 on Amazon Prime Video. Jithu Madhavan directed the movie and Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed produced it under the banner of Fahadh Faasil and Friends and Anwar Rasheed Entertainments.

The movie features Fahadh Faasil, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, and Roshan Shanavas in pivotal roles. Apart from these, it also stars Midhutty, Sajin Gopu and Mansoor Ali Khan in supporting roles.

Fahadh played the role of a Bengaluru gangster with roots in Kerala and Karnataka. He looked amazing in his white dress and sported a thick handlebar moustache. He shared with Manorama online about why he had chosen to play the key character. 

“I have not explored such characters before, so when this story came to me, I said yes. My character is loud in this movie, unlike the ones I did in the past. Also, I speak a mix of Kannada and Malayalam," he said.

He also urged fans to watch the movie in theatres and not on OTT.

He said, “There are a lot of off-beat films that are streaming on various OTT platforms. However, Aavesham is very entertaining and definitely needs to be watched in theatres.”

The movie is set against the backdrop of Bengaluru and its surroundings, 'Avesham' follows the journey of three individuals who hail from Kerala and they navigate the college life challenges and forge unexpected alliances. 

Aavesham OTT release date

Aavesham movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 9, 2024. 

First Published: May 07 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

