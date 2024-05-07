From Alia Bhatt to Mona Patel: Indians who stunned at the 2024 Met Gala

Despite the absence of Bollywood actresses Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone from the 2024 Met Gala red carpet, several Indian luminaries captivated audiences with their dazzling attire, generating considerable buzz. This year's theme, "The Garden of Time," inspired Indian celebrities to interpret it with style and flair. Here’s a glimpse of how they embraced the theme:

1. Alia Bhatt

In her second Met Gala appearance, Alia Bhatt walked the red carpet wearing a mint-green Sabyasachi saree, custom-made by 163 artisans over 1,965 hours.

Bhatt described the saree's design as a tribute to the ethereal quality of Ballard's story and a homage to the enduring craft of saree-making. She noted the saree's unique combination of traditional craftsmanship and avant-garde aesthetics, praising Sabyasachi for seamlessly blending old-world charm with modern sophistication.

2. Isha Ambani





Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, wore a gown by Rahul Mishra that took 10,000 hours to create. Anaita Shroff, her stylist, revealed that Ambani's accessories included a Jade clutch featuring Indian Miniature Painting by Jaipur artisan Hari Narain Marotia, capturing India's national bird, the Mayura. Traditional lotus hand bracelets, parrot earrings, and a flower choker designed by Viren Bhagat completed her look, which aimed to "take India to the world."

3. Natasha Poonawalla









Natasha Poonawalla donned a custom Margiela gown designed by John Galliano and paired it with platform Christian Louboutins.

She described the dress as a journey embodying the "fragility of time and life coexisting with strength and permanence," incorporating her own wedding jewels. Poonawalla's interpretation resulted in a timeless piece of art. She had previously impressed at the 2022 Met Gala with her Sabyasachi x Schiaparelli ensemble, perfectly embodying the “Gilded Glamour” theme.

4. Sudha Reddy

Sudha Reddy turned heads with her Amore Eterno jewellery, featuring over 200 carats of diamonds. Her 180-carat necklace boasted a 25-carat heart-shaped diamond at its centre, alongside three other 20-carat diamonds. Two diamond solitaire rings adorned her fingers, with a combined value estimated at $20 million.

5. Mona Patel





