Home / Industry / News / Film enthusiasts may need to wait longer as OTT services skip movie deals

Film enthusiasts may need to wait longer as OTT services skip movie deals

OTT platforms have become circumspect, moved away from the traditional practice of signing movies before its theatrical release

OTT service providers
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 11:52 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Streaming services have become circumspect in acquiring movies after works either failed to get viewership or bombed at the box office, according to a report by Mint.

This has resulted in an increasing number of films are now being screened in cinemas without OTT (over the top) deals. In recent months, several Hindi language films, including ‘Aankh Micholi’, ‘Zwigato’, and ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’, have been released in cinemas without OTT partners.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Certain high-profile films that had underwhelming box office performances are yet to appear on OTT platforms despite deals. For instance, Tiger Shroff's ‘Ganapath’ and the thriller ‘The Lady Killer’ were slated to premiere on Netflix but have not done so.

According to Mint, industry experts attribute this change to reconsideration by OTT platforms, indicating that these acquisitions may not have been justifiable to their parent companies in retrospect. The report added that the price of a film is generally determined based on the box office performance of the lead actor's previous film, a practice that has now proved inaccurate.

While streaming services typically pay a percentage of the committed amount before theatrical release, contractual clauses allow them to terminate deals if necessary.

Additionally, services are now hesitant to consider small-scale films or commercial failures.

This shift is also being attributed in distribution dynamics originating when television networks such as Star, Sony, Zee, and Viacom18 engaged in bidding wars for satellite rights of films, driving prices up in the early to mid-2000s. Subsequently, OTT players adopted similar strategies to capture audience attention. However, the streaming industry has encountered a slowdown, with neither subscriptions nor advertising meeting anticipated growth levels.

Also Read

9 Indian movies, shows in Netflix's top 1,000 watched between Jan-Jun 2023

Netflix adds GTA Trilogy to games catalogue: How-to play it on iOS, Android

Netflix to bring Grand Theft Auto Trilogy on its mobile app this December

Netflix Q1CY24: Best results since 2020; 9.3 mn new subscribers acquired

Nayanthara's 75th film 'Annapoorani' removed from Netflix. Here's why

Govt allows export of 14,000 tn of non-basmati white rice to Mauritius

Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea to participate in Rs 96,317 cr spectrum auction

Construction equipment sales rise 26% to 135,650 units in FY24: ICEMA

Top 3 Indian IT companies train over 775,000 in generative AI skills

New plastic management rules will impact FMCG companies: Analysts

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :cinemasHindi moviesOTT servicesBollywood box officeBollywoodBS Web Reports

First Published: May 07 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story