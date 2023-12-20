Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus 12 series launch event: Check venue, date, ticket details, and more

Named "Smooth Beyond Belief", the OnePlus 12 series launch event is scheduled for January 23. Tickets for the event will be available from January 3 on PayTM Insider and OnePlus online store

Image: OnePlus 12
OnePlus is gearing up to host an in-person event named “Smooth Beyond Belief” in India on January 23 where the Chinese electronics maker would launch the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones. The company has announced the event venue and ticket sale information for its community members in advance. Below are the details:

Date: January 23, 2024

Venue: Pragati Maidan, New Delhi
Entry: 5:30 pm (IST)
Event time: 7:30 pm (IST)

OnePlus said that the tickets for the OnePlus 12 series launch event would be available from January 3 on PayTM Insider and the OnePlus online store. The company does not yet disclose details about the ticket price, but said that existing OnePlus customers (RCC members) would be able to avail a 50 per cent discount on tickets for the event. OnePlus said further details regarding tickets and the event will be updated on their website and social media channels.

OnePlus has regarded the upcoming smartphones as “dual flagship” and said that the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones would have their own unique attributes.

OnePlus 12: Specification

Launched in China on December 5, the OnePlus 12 specifications and other details are available in public domain. The OnePlus 12 sports a 6.82-inch LTPO super AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. The display panel boasts a peak brightness level of 4500 nits. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the OnePlus 12 boasts up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone supports RAM-Vitalization and ROM-Vitalization features, which OnePlus debuted with its custom skin based on the Android 14 operating system.

The OnePlus 12 sports a 50-megapixel Sony LYT808 primary sensor and a 64-megapixel 3X periscopic telephoto camera. A 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor completes the triple rear camera setup. The smartphone supports HDR video recording with Dolby Vision support.

The OnePlus 12 is powered by a 5,400 mAh battery, supported by 100W fast-wired charging (superVOOC) and 50W wireless charging (AIRVOOC).

