Junaid Khan (son of Aamir Khan) is making his debut with Netflix's Maharaj. However, before its release, hashtags like 'Boycott Netflix' and 'Ban Maharaj' are trending on the social media

Maharaj Movie
Sudeep Singh Rawat
Jun 14 2024 | 11:18 AM IST
The hashtags like 'Boycott Netflix' and 'Ban Maharaj' are trending on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). 

Bollywood star Aamir Khan's son is making his debut with the movie 'Maharaj' which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role, it will premiere on June 14 on Netflix. 

Siddharth P Malhotra's directorial Maharaj movie is produced under the banner of YRF Entertainment that dives into the pre-independent India telling the story of Maharaj Libel Case of 1862. The historical backdrop sparked controversy alleging the movie could potentially offend religious sentiments. According to social media users, Netflix has been promoting 'anti-Hindu' content.

The outrage occurred despite the unconventional promotional route of the makers who chose not to release the teasers or trailers, but only the posters featuring Jaideep Ahlawat and Junaid Khan. 

Film Synopsis and Controversy

According to Netflix, the movie chronicles the life of Karsandas Mulji, a journalist who advocated women's rights and social reform during the pre-independence period. The film then moves into the Maharaj Libel Case, a significant legal battle of that time. 

This controversy also brings forward previous disputes over movies like 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and 'Annapoorani', where religious sentiments were allegedly disregarded, prompting calls for bans and boycotts. 

Recently, the Supreme Court also intervened in one such controversy and put a stay on the release of a movie titled 'Hamare Baarah' following the allegation of derogatory content over Islamic faith. The incidents underscore growing sensitivities regarding the portal of religious subjects in Indian cinema.

The debate intensifies the online fate of the 'Maharaj' movie amidst the call for censorship and heightened scrutiny from both public and legal quarters. 

Intersection of artistic expression and religious sentiments are always a contentious issue in contemporary India, highlighting the filmmaker's and audiences' challenges. 

Maharaj aims to explore significant historical narratives and reception underscores the complexities of cultural representation and the enduring relevance of artistic freedom versus societal sensibilities.

What users are saying on X?

VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi is also in favour of a movie ban and took to X to share her dissent and wrote, “Won’t tolerate the disrespect of Sanatan Dharma. Ban Maharaj Film. #BoycottNetflix.”

Another user wrote, “Why was religion introduced into a film made on food a few months ago?? And now the insult to Hindu saints, how long will this continue?” Many users tweeted the same message. 

“The poster for Maharaj shows a tilak-sporting, tuft-bearing man on one side, while there is a sharply dressed young man (Amir Khan’s son Junaid) As always Anti-Hindu web-series and movies have been shown on Netflix in the past as well (sic),” wrote another. 

Netflix IndiaAamir Khan NetflixTwitter

Jun 14 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

