Aditya Roy Kapur home trespassing: Mumbai police arrest 48-year-old woman

Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested a Dubai-based 48-year-old woman for allegedly entering the house of Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur on the pretext of meeting him.

The woman, who arrived at his Bandra residence on Monday evening, claimed to deliver clothes and gifts to the actor. She was allowed entry into the apartment after she told a house helper that she had a scheduled appointment with the actor. However, the actor, on seeing the woman, claimed that he did not know her. Following which, she tried to approach the actor and was stopped by his staff, news agency PTI reported.

The accused woman, Gazala Siddique, who resides in the UAE, was detained after Aditya Roy Kapur's staff contacted the police. The report, citing an official, added that during interrogation, Siddique informed the police that she wanted to meet the actor. Based on a complaint, the Khar police registered a case and arrested her for trespassing, and a further probe is underway.

The trespassing incident at Aditya Roy Kapur's residence comes days after a man and a woman were arrested for allegedly trying to enter Salman Khan's residence.

Trespassing at Salman Khan's residence

Two FIRs were registered in connection with the breaches at Salman Khan's residence. According to the police, two separate attempts were made by the accused to enter Galaxy Apartments in Bandra West. The accused were identified as Jitendra Kumar Singh (23) and the woman, Isha Chhabra (32).

During interrogation, the accused claimed that he entered the premises because he wanted to meet the actor. Police are still investigating how he gained access to a resident’s vehicle.

Following the incidents of trespassing at Khan's residence, the Mumbai police said that it is planning to regulate the entry and exit of visitors at Galaxy Apartments. This comes after Salman Khan's security has been heightened after the death threats he received from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang. The actor currently has a Y-plus security cover.