Here's why director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had a fallout with Deepika Padukone

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, director of blockbuster Bollywood films like Animal and Kabir Singh, has now stirred up the internet after he shared a post on his X account, calling out a top female actor.

Vanga, who was returning to Telugu cinema with Spirit, starring Prabhas as the lead character in the film, in a post shared Monday night, wrote, “When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100 per cent faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you’ve ‘DISCLOSED’ the person that you are....”

While Vanga did not name any actress, reports suggest that the post was aimed at Deepika Padukone, after she decided to exit his film. He went on to say, “Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft and for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn’t get it. You won’t get it. You will never get it.”

Deepika Padukone, one of India’s highest-paid female actors, reportedly walked out of Vanga’s highly anticipated film as she “refused to shoot for more than six hours a day” for Spirit.

A Bollywood Hungama report also suggested that Padukone, through her agency, demanded an amendment to her contract. The report mentioned, “If the shoot extends beyond 100 days, Deepika will have to be paid extra for every single day of shoot beyond the commitment on paper.”

The report further added that Vanga addressed the issue with his producers, who tried to end the feud. However, Deepika’s team was not willing to bow. Citing a source, the report added that Vanga then asked Padukone to walk out of the film.

Following the reports, Vanga, on May 24, announced that Tripti Dimri will be the new lead for Spirit.

Spirit is a cop action drama film, produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Pranay Reddy Vanga of Bhadrakali Pictures.