Ahead of Dunki movie release, Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi shrine

Ahead of the release of his upcoming movie Dunki, Shah Rukhh Khan visited the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. According to a video shared by PTI, his manager Pooja Dadlani and his security detail accompanied Khan.

Almost incognito in a black hoodie, the 58-year-old actor was seen walking in the Mata Vaishno Devi - Katra Bhawan.

This is his third visit to the temple in a year. The actor visited the shrine in August and December 2022, before the release of his films "Jawan" and "Pathaan", respectively.

The Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu's Reasi district is a religious pilgrimage atop the Trikuta hills that attracts lakhs of devotees from across the world every year.

Dunki release date

"Dunki" marks Shah Rukh's third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in "Pathaan" and "Jawan". It is set to be released in theatres on December 21.

Dunki director

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film is reportedly a comedy-drama based on an illegal immigration technique named, "donkey flight", commonly referred to as "dunki".

Dunki trailer

The film's teaser titled "Dunki: Drop 1" was released on Khan's birthday on November 2, 2023. Drop 2 was released on November 22, with the song "Lutt Putt Gaya". Drop 3 was released on December 1, with the song "Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se".

Dunki trailer titled "Dunki: Drop 4" was released on December 5, 2023. Drop 5 was released on December 11 with the song "O Maahi".

Dunki trailer can be watched here: