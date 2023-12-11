Animal Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranbir's movie soon to cross Rs 500 cr

Animal's earth-shattering performance continues at the box office, the movie has already broken several box office records, and it seems poised to break many more with its phenomenal run at the theatres.

Having collected Rs 431.27 crore in just 10 days, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is in no mood to stop as of now. It has already crossed the Rs 700 crore mark worldwide and is moving ahead strongly. The movie has outperformed Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur by miles at the box office, which was released on the same date.

Animal Box Office Collection Day 11

The first 10 days were a roller coaster ride for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal, which has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark in India within just 10 days.

Despite facing criticism from some of the critics, the movie showed no sign of stopping its miraculous run and has earned over Rs 700 crore. According to Koimoi's website, Animal has sold tickets worth 2.95 crores gross in India with the help of advance booking for today (excluding blocked seats).

Ranbir Kapoor's movie collected 2.95 crore gross in India on Monday (Day 11) with the help of advance bookings, however, it doesn't include blocked seats. The movie is competing with Jawan which is the year's biggest success of the year and Jawan is also the highest net grosser in the history of Hindi cinema. Initially, Ranbir's movie was in full form and outcompeted Jawan on several occasions. But this time, Animal is lagging behind.