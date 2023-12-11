Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 10: Movie gets big boost on weekend

Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' was released in theatres on December 1 and has been performing great even despite tough competition from 'Animal'.

The character Sam Manekshaw, a brave former Indian Army Chief of Staff, is the inspiration for the movie. Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role of Sam Bahadur. Meghna Gulzar's directorial film was made with a Rs 55 crore budget, as per OTT Play.

About the movie: Sam Bahadur The film is based on the tale of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. With Vicky Kaushal, the movie features Fatima Sana Sheik as the late Prime minister of India named Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as Vicky's wife. The film was released in theatres on December 1, 2023. Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection: Day wise

Day 1: Rs 6.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 9 crore

Day 3: Rs 10.30 crore

Day 4: Rs 3.50 crore

Day 5: Rs 3.50 crore

Day 6: Rs 3.25 crore

Day 7: Rs 3 crore

Day 8: Rs 3.5 crore

Day 9: Rs 6.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 7.50 crore

Total: 56.55 crore.