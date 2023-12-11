Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 10: Movie gets big boost on weekend

About the movie: Sam Bahadur The film is based on the tale of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. With Vicky Kaushal, the movie features Fatima Sana Sheik as the late Prime minister of India named Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as Vicky's wife. The film was released in theatres on December 1, 2023.
Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection: Day wise
Day 1: Rs 6.25 crore
Day 2: Rs 9 crore
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Day 3: Rs 10.30 crore
Day 4: Rs 3.50 crore
Day 5: Rs 3.50 crore
Day 6: Rs 3.25 crore
Day 7: Rs 3 crore
Day 8: Rs 3.5 crore
Day 9: Rs 6.75 crore
Day 10: Rs 7.50 crore
Total: 56.55 crore.