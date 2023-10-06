Home / Entertainment / Mission Raniganj Box Office Collection Day 1: Movie receives dull response

Mission Raniganj Box Office Collection Day 1: Movie receives dull response

Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Ranigann failed to impress the audience on its opening day. The movie is based on a real-life event when 65 miners were stuck inside 320-foot deep mine

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Mission Raniganj

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 5:58 PM IST
Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj has failed to perform at the box office and is expected to mint just Rs 3.50 crore net in India on Day 1 of its release. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 55 crore.

The movie is based on a real-life event when 65 miners were stuck in a coal mine in Raniganj, West Bengal. Jaswant Singh Gill, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, saves the lives of all 65 miners. After this incident, Jaswant Singh Gill got the moniker of ‘Capsule Gill.’

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue Day 1 collection
After delivering a recent hit OMG 2, Akshay Kumar was eyeing another hit with Mission Raniganj, which is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. The fans have high hopes from the movie and expect it to perform well at the box office. However, the first day doesn’t look so promising but with the weekend approaching, it might turn the tide in its favour.


According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned around Rs 3.50 crore on opening day.

Akshay Kumar's last movie, OMG 2 minted Rs 221.25 crore globally and was declared a super hit. The movie had Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role. 

Akshay Kumar's last few movies
Akshay Kumar failed to deliver good movies in the last two years, barring OMG 2. His last hit movie was Suryavanshi in 2021, thereafter, he gave several flop or unsuccessful movies, including Atrangi Re, Cuttputlli, Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj and Ram Setu. 


His movie Selfiee, which also features Emran Hashmi, was a huge failure.

About Mission Raniganj

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Mission Raniganj is a story about Mahabir Colliery of West Bengal where 65 miners were stuck in a 320-foot-deep mine. The mine was suddenly flooded and 6 miners went missing. 

Akshay Kumar portrays the role of Jaswant Singh Gill and Parineeti Chopra as his wife.

What is the cast of Mission Raniganj?
Here is the cast of Mission Raniganj:

  • Akshay Kumar
  • Parineeti Chopra
  • Rajesh Sharma
  • Ravi Kishan
  • Gaurav Prateek
  • Khushboo Atre
  • Pawan Malhotra
  • Kumud Mishra

When was the movie released?
The movie hit theatres at the box office on October 6, 2023.


Topics :Akshay KumarHindi moviesIndian Box OfficeBollywood box officeBox office

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 5:58 PM IST

