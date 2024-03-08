Akshay Kumar presents History TV18's documentary on the Statue of Unity

History TV18 has announced a new documentary, ‘Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek’ which will premiere on Friday, March 8 at 8 pm.

This 40-minute documentary aims to pay homage to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a pivotal role in integrating 562 fragmented princely states into one country after India's independence in 1947.

This Statue of Unity documentary features insights from PM Modi, who envisioned this project when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat.

It also reveals the making of the Statue of Unity since 2013 when PM Modi first expressed his intention to honour Sardar Vallabbhai Patel and laid the foundation stone in Kevadia (Gujarat). The length of the statue is 182 metres and it is the tallest statue in the world. The number 182 represents Gujarat's total constituencies in the State Legislative Assembly.

Since its inauguration, many visitors have visited the grandeur of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue. The number of tourists visiting the statue in a single day is 50,000. The documentary shows stunning visuals of the statue with sleek graphics and never-seen stories.

Akshay Kumar to present Statue of Unity documentary Akshay Kumar, who is presenting the documentary, said it is a “humbling experience for me.” Kumar mentioned that this series is about honouring the great spirit of unity resonating with every Indian. Patel's leadership and vision has always inspired us and reminded us of the unity when the nation comes together.

I hope this documentary serves as a reminder of our shared heritage and the power of coming together for a common purpose," Kumar added.