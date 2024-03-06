Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 6: Kiran Rao's movie earns 7 cr

Laapataa Ladies Box Office Day 6
What is the plot of Laapataa Ladies? The movie tells the story of a husband who lost his newly married wife due to mistaken identity and brings home someone else. No party knows anything until the husband reaches his village home and the wife lands at the wrong railway station. The plot of the movie revolves around his actual wife, the journey of the wife stranded at the wrong station, and it depicts the true intent of the woman finding herself in the wrong village.
About Laapataa Ladies Laapataa Ladies is a Hindi-language comedy-drama directed by Kiran Rao. The movie was first screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8, 2023. It was released in theatres on March 1, 2024. The run time of the movie is 124 minutes. It was produced under the production of Jio Studios and produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kiran Rao's Kindling Productions.
