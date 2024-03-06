Home / Entertainment / Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 6: Kiran Rao's movie earns 7 cr

Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 6 is expected to go well. The movie is directed by Kiran Roa and it was released in theatres on March 1, 2024

Laapataa Ladies
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 12:52 PM IST
Kiran Rao-directed ‘Laapataa Ladies’ released in theatres on March 1, 2024. The movie features Pratibha Ratna, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastav and Ravi Kishan in key roles. The movie is produced by Ameer Khan, Kiran Rao and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Jio Studios. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie minted Rs 50 lakh on the fifth day.

Laapataa Ladies Box Office Day 6

The movie so far has collected Rs 4.93 crore net in India and Rs 7 crore across the world. The movie minted Rs 75 lakh on its opening day, Rs 1.45 crore on day 2, and the collections went up by 17.24 per cent on the third day, aggregating to Rs 1.7 crore. 


On Monday, the movie collected Rs 0.5 crore, Rs 0.53 crore on Tuesday, and on the sixth day, the movie has as of now minted Rs 0.04 crore.

Laapataa Ladies has garnered a positive response from fans across the world.

What is the plot of Laapataa Ladies?
The movie tells the story of a husband who lost his newly married wife due to mistaken identity and brings home someone else. No party knows anything until the husband reaches his village home and the wife lands at the wrong railway station. The plot of the movie revolves around his actual wife, the journey of the wife stranded at the wrong station, and it depicts the true intent of the woman finding herself in the wrong village.

About Laapataa Ladies
Laapataa Ladies is a Hindi-language comedy-drama directed by Kiran Rao. The movie was first screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8, 2023. It was released in theatres on March 1, 2024. The run time of the movie is 124 minutes. It was produced under the production of Jio Studios and produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kiran Rao's Kindling Productions.

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

