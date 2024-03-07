Oscars 2024: Date, timing, pre-show, presenters, nominations and more

The 96th Academy Awards will take place on March 10, 2024, at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The biggest award ceremony will be televised on ABC and will start at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Indian viewers can watch it live on March 11 at 4 am IST at Disney-plus Hotstar.
This award show is very special, witnessing some of the biggest movies of 2023 including Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, Greta Gerwig's Barbie and the movie that had dominated every award night, i.e., Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.
Who is the host of the Oscars 2024 event? This year again the show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. He will host the biggest award night for the fourth time. His return freshens the memory of the 2022 unexpected incident involving Chris Rock and Will Smith. Kimmel's experience is now equal with Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon. However, Billy Crystal, Johnny Carson and Bob Hope hold the record hosting Oscars for the most number of times.
Is there a pre-show? There will be two pre-shows, ABC will cover the pre-show with Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live! from 1 pm to 4 pm ET/10 am to 1 pm PT on Sunday. However, the network will then broadcast its official Oscars Red Carpet Shot hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough starting at 6.30 pm ET/3.30 pm PT leading all the way to the main event.
