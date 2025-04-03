Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 trailer out, narrating Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday starrer Kesari Chapter 2 is a period courtroom drama set to hit theatres on April 18, 2025. The Dharma Production movie is based on the book "The Case That Shook the Empire" based on the life history of lawyer CS Nair and the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The makers have released the trailer of this much anticipated movie, Kesari 2, which is garnering praise from everyone including Ajay Devgn who extended his support to the movie.

What does Ajay Devgn say about the movie?

Ajay Devgn shared the trailer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie recalling his iconic role from the movie The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002). While sharing the story, he wrote a caption that reads, “Bhagat Singh’s battle was on the streets, this one was in the courtroom—both changed history. Kesari Chapter 2, trailer out now."

Kesari Chapter 2 trailer

Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari Chapter 2’s trailer begins with a glimpse of shots fired at Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919. Then the trailer took another turn depicting Akshay Kumar in the role of Sir CS Nair in the sequel where he could be seen questioning General Dyer in court. starrer Kesari Chapter 2’s trailer begins with a glimpse of shots fired at Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919. Then the trailer took another turn depicting Akshay Kumar in the role of Sir CS Nair in the sequel where he could be seen questioning General Dyer in court.

R Madhavan enters the trailer and gets introduced as the opposing counsel representing the Crown in court. Laterenters the trailer and gets introduced as the opposing counsel representing the Crown in court.

The trailer also introduced Ananya Panday as one of the first few women who enrolled to study law during a time when it was considered a man's job.

Watch the trailer here:

Also Read

Kesari chapter 2 cast

Akshay Kumar could be seen leading the cast of Kesari Chapter 2, followed by Ananya Panday, R Madhavan, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Steven Hartley and many others in the lead role.

Kesari Chapter 2 release date

Kesari Chapter 2 will be released in theatres on April 18. It was initially slated to release in theatres on March 14, 2025. Later, the makers postponed the release to April 18. Now, the much-anticipated movie will clash with Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming action-horror-comedy ‘The Bhootnii’.

About Kesari franchise

Kesari Chapter 2 is the sequel to the Kesari movie released in 2019. The first part of the movie follows the events leading to the Saragarhi battle. The battle took place between 21 Sikh soldiers and the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897. Parineeti Chopra played a pivotal role in the first chapter.