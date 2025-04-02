Sunny Deol believes B'wood filmmakers lack passion and belief, here's why?

Bollywood Actor Sunny Deol discussed his upcoming projects and even shared his thoughts on the condition of Bollywood at the moment in an interview with Komal Nahta.

ALSO READ: Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies faces plagiarism with Arabic film, Burqa City The actor stated, "The passion that we possessed in our industry is somewhat lacking now. The southern industry learned from our film and have now overtaken us, that is why we are remaking their films". The actor went on to say that, in his opinion, the present cast, directors, and producers no longer share that belief.

The actor is getting ready for the April 10 premiere of his recent action movie, 'Jatt'. Some of his successful movies include Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (1991), Damini (1993), Ghatak (1996), Border (1997), and Gadar 2 (2023).

After a lengthy break and a string of disappointing character roles, the actor returned to the box office with Gadar 2. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 80 crore, the movie brought in Rs 620.5 crore in India, according to Sacnilk.

Sunny Deol on Bollywood ‘bad condition’

When asked if Bollywood actors should pick up tips from South Indian actors, just like producers, Sunny stated, “Jis tarah se hum pehle cinema banate the, jiss passion se hum cinema banate the, unn cheezon ki lacking shuru hogyi hai. South ke log humse seekhke aage badhte gaye hain (The way we used to make cinema before, the passion with which we made cinema—those things have started lacking. The people from the South learned from us and kept moving forward), and they have progressed so much technically and in every aspect. They are making a picture for the audience, not for a selected audience. Unka cinema hamesha chaaron taraf chalta hai. Hum logon ne beech mein karna kyun band kardia, mujhe nahi maalun, kaafi reasons honge I am sure (Their cinema always works everywhere. I don’t know why we stopped doing that in between; I’m sure there must be many reasons).”

He further added, "Wahan ki filmein humne remake karke banani shuru kardi aur vohi dhandha kar rahi thi. (We started remaking their films, and that became a successful business at the box office). This means that somewhere, our creators, producers, writers, and directors no longer have the same passion and belief. Because belief is the story—it is the hero of the film, and the person who brings it to life is the director. If we believe in both these aspects, we should work accordingly. But if we think we know everything—today, there are so many monitors, and everyone gives their opinions—because of this, mistakes happen."

About Sunny Deol, ‘Jaat’

Sunny Deol is getting ready for his next movie, Jaat. Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory are the producers of the action thriller, which was written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, which is his first Hindi film. Ayesha Khan, Saiyami Kher, Zarina Wahab, Vineet Kumar Singh, Dayanand Shetty, Jagapati Babu, and Prashant Bajaj play supporting parts in the movie, which also stars Regina Cassandra as the female lead and Randeep Hooda as the primary antagonist. The movie is scheduled to hit the theaters on April 10.

High-octane action packed trailer shows Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda fighting fiercely. The rivalry and power conflicts that characterize the movie are hinted at in the teaser. The relentless conflict between Deol and Hooda's characters, intense action scenes, and emotional moments are all shown in the trailer.