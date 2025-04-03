Panchayat Season 4 confirmed: Release date, cast, and what to expect

The much-loved comedy-drama Panchayat is making a grand return, as Prime Video officially announces that Season 4 will premiere on July 2, 2025. Celebrating five years since its debut, the show continues to capture hearts with its humour, drama, and heartfelt storytelling, making it one of the most cherished series on the platform.

Panchayat: A series that won hearts

Since its launch in 2020, Panchayat has captivated audiences with its simple yet deeply relatable narrative, brilliant performances, and the authentic charm of rural India. With three critically acclaimed seasons, the series has established itself as a favourite among viewers, blending humour and realism in a way that resonates across the country.

Panchayat Season 4: Cast and crew

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), Panchayat is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, with writing by Chandan Kumar and direction by Deepak Kumar Mishra alongside Akshat Vijaywargiya. The much-loved cast returns for another season, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha

What to expect in Panchayat Season 4

The story follows Abhishek, an engineering graduate who, due to limited job opportunities, accepts the role of secretary at a panchayat office in the fictional village of Phulera, Uttar Pradesh. Over the seasons, he has navigated local politics, bureaucratic challenges, and unexpected friendships, all while contemplating whether to leave or stay.

The upcoming season promises more drama, humour, and emotional depth as Abhishek, Pradhan Ji, and the quirky villagers face new obstacles and political twists. The previous season ended on a suspenseful note, leaving fans eager for answers. The biggest question remains whether Abhishek will finally leave Phulera, or if fate—along with Pradhan Ji’s schemes—has other plans.

The ongoing power struggle in the village is expected to take a more intense turn, and the long-standing tension between Abhishek and Rinki might finally evolve into something more than longing glances and hesitant conversations. With the MLA’s vendetta, unexpected bureaucratic hurdles, and Phulera’s signature charm, Panchayat Season 4 is set to be an emotional rollercoaster packed with laughter, drama, and satirical brilliance.

The countdown begins

With its sharp humour, heartwarming moments, and engaging storytelling, Panchayat Season 4 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting releases of the year. Fans can mark their calendars, as the much-anticipated season is set to premiere on July 2, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video.