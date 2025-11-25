The end of Jai-Veeru era: Amitabh Bachchan pens moving note for Dharmendra

Veteran actor Dharmendra’s death on Monday resonated deeply across Bollywood, sparking a wave of heartfelt tributes and fond anecdotes from his peers. Among the many mourning voices, Amitabh Bachchan — Dharmendra’s iconic co-star from the 1970s and ’80s — took to his blog that night, sharing a deeply personal and moving homage to his long-time friend.

The deceased actor's role of Veeru in Sholay (1975), opposite Amitabh Bachchan's Jai, is one of the most enduring memories fans connect with him, as tributes from all over the world flood in. Bachchan attended Dharmendra's funeral at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and a number of other members of the film industry.

Amitabh Bachchan pens heartfelt note to Dharmendra

The superstar wrote on his blog, “Another valiant Giant has left us, left the arena, leaving behind a silence with an unbearable sound.”

Amitabh added, talking about Dharmendra's impact and persona, "Dharam ji, the epitome of greatness, ever linked not only for his renowned physical presence, but for the largeness of his heart, and its most endearing simplicity. He brought with him the earthiness of the village in Punjab he came from, and remained true to its temperament, unsoiled throughout his glorious career, in a fraternity that witnessed changes every decade. The fraternity changed, not him. His smile, his charm and his warmth, extending to all that came in his vicinity, a rarity in the profession."

Top 5 films to watch of Amitabh and Dharmendra

• Sholay (1975): One of the biggest hits in Indian cinema, this epic action-adventure film is perhaps their most well-known collaboration. Veeru and Jai, two criminals recruited by a retired police officer to capture a ruthless dacoit, were portrayed by Dharmendra and Bachchan.

• Chupke Chupke (1975): The lighthearted comedy movie demonstrated the actors' versatility and comic timing, demonstrating that they were just as skilled at humour as they were at action and drama.

• Satte Pe Satta (1982): Amitabh Bachchan made a brief appearance in Satte Pe Satta, which also starred Dharmendra.

• Ram Balram (1980): They portrayed stepbrothers who unite to defeat their villainous uncle in this action thriller.

(1974): Amitabh Bachchan had a remarkable cameo in this friendship-themed movie, which starred Dharmendra as the main character.

About Dharmendra's death

Dharmendra passed away early on Monday at the age of 89. The actor was admitted to the hospital earlier this month after struggling with illness for weeks. His family refuted claims that he passed away on November 10. After being released from the hospital, Dharmendra went back home a few days later.