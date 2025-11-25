Home / Entertainment / The end of Jai-Veeru era: Amitabh Bachchan pens moving note for Dharmendra

The end of Jai-Veeru era: Amitabh Bachchan pens moving note for Dharmendra

Veteran actor Dharmendra's passing on Monday prompted an outpouring of grief across the Hindi film industry, with actors and filmmakers sharing heartfelt tributes and memories

Amitabh and Dharmendra
Amitabh - Dharmendra: The superstar wrote on his blog, “Another valiant Giant has left us, left the arena, leaving behind a silence with an unbearable sound.”
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 1:25 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Veteran actor Dharmendra’s death on Monday resonated deeply across Bollywood, sparking a wave of heartfelt tributes and fond anecdotes from his peers. Among the many mourning voices, Amitabh Bachchan — Dharmendra’s iconic co-star from the 1970s and ’80s — took to his blog that night, sharing a deeply personal and moving homage to his long-time friend.
 
The deceased actor’s role of Veeru in Sholay (1975), opposite Amitabh Bachchan's Jai, is one of the most enduring memories fans connect with him, as tributes from all over the world flood in. Bachchan attended Dharmendra's funeral at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and a number of other members of the film industry.  

Amitabh Bachchan pens heartfelt note to Dharmendra

The superstar wrote on his blog, “Another valiant Giant has left us, left the arena, leaving behind a silence with an unbearable sound.”
 
Amitabh added, talking about Dharmendra’s impact and persona, “Dharam ji, the epitome of greatness, ever linked not only for his renowned physical presence, but for the largeness of his heart, and its most endearing simplicity. He brought with him the earthiness of the village in Punjab he came from, and remained true to its temperament, unsoiled throughout his glorious career, in a fraternity that witnessed changes every decade. The fraternity changed, not him. His smile, his charm and his warmth, extending to all that came in his vicinity, a rarity in the profession.”   

Top 5 films to watch of Amitabh and Dharmendra 

Sholay (1975): One of the biggest hits in Indian cinema, this epic action-adventure film is perhaps their most well-known collaboration. Veeru and Jai, two criminals recruited by a retired police officer to capture a ruthless dacoit, were portrayed by Dharmendra and Bachchan.
 
Chupke Chupke (1975): The lighthearted comedy movie demonstrated the actors' versatility and comic timing, demonstrating that they were just as skilled at humour as they were at action and drama.
 
Satte Pe Satta (1982): Amitabh Bachchan made a brief appearance in Satte Pe Satta, which also starred Dharmendra.
 
Ram Balram (1980): They portrayed stepbrothers who unite to defeat their villainous uncle in this action thriller.
 
Dost (1974): Amitabh Bachchan had a remarkable cameo in this friendship-themed movie, which starred Dharmendra as the main character. 

About Dharmendra's death

Dharmendra passed away early on Monday at the age of 89. The actor was admitted to the hospital earlier this month after struggling with illness for weeks. His family refuted claims that he passed away on November 10. After being released from the hospital, Dharmendra went back home a few days later.
 
On November 24, he passed away in his family's Juhu residence. Later that day, the veteran actor was cremated at the Pavan Hans Crematorium. In October, the seasoned celebrity was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital due to dyspnea. On November 12, he was released from the hospital and continued receiving care at home. 
 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dharmendra's final journey: Hema, Esha, celebs attend last rites in Mumbai

Manoj Bajpayee confirms The Family Man Season 4 after season 3 cliffhanger

Ads on Prime Video spark outrage as viewers complain of ruined streaming

From Bengal Files, The Family Man 3 to Homebound: Top OTT picks of the week

Fathers, sons and man-made monsters: Is AI going to be the next Creature?

Topics :Amitabh BachchanIndian film industryBollywood

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story