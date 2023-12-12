Animal Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranbir movie slows down at box office

Animal is going strong at the box office even after 11 days, and the stupendous journey of the box office collection is still on. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna.

This is the first collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who earlier directed movies like Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh.

The movie has set the box office on fire, breaking several records and creating new milestones every day. The movie has grossed over Rs 400 crore in just 11 days, and most probably, the movie will touch the Rs 450 crore mark today.

Animal Box Office Collection Day 12 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has so far collected Rs 4.95 crore on Day 12 and it is sure going to earn way more. As can be seen from the trends, after the second Sunday, the pace of the collections has slowed significantly as the movie has collected only R 13.85 crore on day 11 (Monday) and Tuesday may go even lower.

However, Animal has minted Rs 445.12 crore net in India and globally the movie has raked in 737.5 crore. The movie has shattered many records at the box office. The movie has outcompeted Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, which was released on the same date.

Animal revolves around a toxic relationship between father and son, where the father doesn't spend time with their family due to his busy schedule. One day, when Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor) got shot by some unknown persons, his son Ranvijay (Ranbir Kapoor) returned from the USA for revenge.