Home / Entertainment / Animal Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir storm hits Indian box office

Animal Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir storm hits Indian box office

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal Movie released in theatres today, December 1, 2023. Fans are loving the action-packed three hours. The movie is expected to open with a record Rs 100 crore worldwide

Animal movie released in theatres today
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 3:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' was released in theatres today, December 1, 2023. The movie is gaining tremendous attention from fans as it managed to garner massive numbers in terms of advance bookings and has taken a big margin despite another big movie Sam Bahadur releasing in theatres on the same day.

The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandhana in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Animal has received an 'A' rating from the Central Board of Film Certification, which means the movie is only for the 18+ age group. This is one of the longest movies ever made as it has a runtime of around 3 hours and 21 minutes.

Animal movie box office collection Day 1
The movie started its advance booking on November 26. According to the industry tracker, sacnilk, the movie is expected to earn around Rs 60 crore on its opening day, and this can become Ranbir Kapoor's biggest opener to date.

Sacnilk also mentioned that the three national chains, such as INOX, PVR, and Cinepolis registered the fifth-highest advance booking sale for a Hindi movie, and they sold over 4.5 lakh tickets for the movie on its first day.

The advance bookings for the T-series, Cine1 Studios, and Bhadrakali pictures production movie began on November 26. And the movie has reportedly raked in over 4.56 lakh advance bookings.

Animal to cross Rs 100 crore worldwide
It is also expected that the movie might shatter some records and possibly become the third Bollywood movie to open with a Rs 100 crore mark gross at the worldwide box office. The movie is competing with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan,' which has collected Rs 68 crore gross in India.

The animal movie may earn around Rs 100-115 crore worldwide on opening day, while SRK's Pathaan and Jawan have garnered Rs 105 crore and Rs 129 crore, respectively, on their release day.

The action drama movie will be released in different languages, which include Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

Taran Adarsh Review
Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh also took to X to share the movie's grand opening. He wrote, “ #Animal starts on a FATABULOUS NOTE… From urban centres to mass pockets, from multiplexes to single screens, from Tier-1 to Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres, from East to West and from North to South, it’s #Animal mania all across… Guaranteed to be #RanbirKapoor’s BIGGEST OPENER." 

Also Read

Video of Alia Bhatt as Barbie and Ranbir Kapoor as Ken goes viral

Animal OTT release: Ranbir movie to release with 30-minute extended version

WATCH: Animal's teaser unveiled; Ranbir Kapoor headlines violent drama

Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in Mahadev online betting app case

Ranbir-starrer 'Animal' to release in over 888 screens in North America

Pokhar Ke Dunu Paar: Things Falling Apart

Sam Bahadur 2023: All you need to know about India's first field marshal

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram tie the knot in Imphal; detail inside

Top 5 upcoming movies to watch in December 2023, check the list here

Koffee with Karan Season 8, Episode 6: Cousin sister joins the show

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ranbir KapoorIndian Box OfficeBox officeBollywoodmovies

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story