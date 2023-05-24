Television actor Nitesh Pandey, who is known for his roles in Anupamaa, passed away at 51. He suffered a cardiac arrest in Igatpuri, Maharashtra.

"TV actor Nitesh Pandey was found dead at a hotel in Igatpuri, Nashik, Maharashtra. Prima facie, the cause of death seems to be a heart attack. A police team was present at the hotel, and an investigation is underway. A postmortem report is awaited. Questioning of hotel staff and people close to him is being done," news agency ANI reported.

Nitesh worked in the entertainment industry for nearly 25 years, mostly in television, theatre, and film. He began his career in theatre in the early 1990s and went on to appear in several television shows. He appeared in shows such as Tejas, Manzilein Apani Apani, Saaya, Astitva Ek Prem Kahani, Justajoo, and Durgesh Nandini. He also had a production house.

His most well-known films include Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara.

His demise has left the industry in mourning, and celebrities are now paying their heartfelt tributes to the late actor.

TV actor Deven Bhojani tweeted, "This can’t be true, but it is. Friend, colleague, and talented actor Nitesh Pandey died of cardiac arrest at 2 am today in Igatpuri. Rest in peace, Nitesh #Actor #Anupama."



Actor Rajeshwri Sachdev also mourned his demise and tweeted, "#NiteshPandey … gone too soon! Shocking! Rest in eternal peace."



Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) president Ashoke Pandit called Nitesh's demise a "great loss to the film and TV industry".

His mortal remains will be brought to Mumbai on Wednesday, where his last rites will be performed. He is survived by his wife, Arpita Pandey.