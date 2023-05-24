Home / Entertainment / Anupamaa, Om Shanti Om actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest

Anupamaa, Om Shanti Om actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest

Nitesh's demise has left the entertainment industry in mourning, and celebrities are now paying their heartfelt tributes to the late actor

BS Trends New Delhi
Anupamaa, Om Shanti Om actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest

3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 12:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Television actor Nitesh Pandey, who is known for his roles in Anupamaa, passed away at 51. He suffered a cardiac arrest in Igatpuri, Maharashtra.

"TV actor Nitesh Pandey was found dead at a hotel in Igatpuri, Nashik, Maharashtra. Prima facie, the cause of death seems to be a heart attack. A police team was present at the hotel, and an investigation is underway. A postmortem report is awaited. Questioning of hotel staff and people close to him is being done," news agency ANI reported.

Nitesh worked in the entertainment industry for nearly 25 years, mostly in television, theatre, and film. He began his career in theatre in the early 1990s and went on to appear in several television shows. He appeared in shows such as Tejas, Manzilein Apani Apani, Saaya, Astitva Ek Prem Kahani, Justajoo, and Durgesh Nandini. He also had a production house.

His most well-known films include Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara.

His demise has left the industry in mourning, and celebrities are now paying their heartfelt tributes to the late actor.

TV actor Deven Bhojani tweeted, "This can’t be true, but it is. Friend, colleague, and talented actor Nitesh Pandey died of cardiac arrest at 2 am today in Igatpuri. Rest in peace, Nitesh #Actor #Anupama."
 
Actor Rajeshwri Sachdev also mourned his demise and tweeted, "#NiteshPandey … gone too soon! Shocking! Rest in eternal peace."
 

#NiteshPandey … gone too soon! Shocking! Rest in eternal peace ????????????

— rajeshwari sachdev (@rajeshwarisachd) May 24, 2023
Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) president Ashoke Pandit called Nitesh's demise a "great loss to the film and TV industry".

His mortal remains will be brought to Mumbai on Wednesday, where his last rites will be performed. He is survived by his wife, Arpita Pandey.

Also Read

LIVE: MC, AAP boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28

Diagnosed with cancer, Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife writes to jailed husband

Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband's role

Ray Stevenson - RRR and Thor actor - dies aged 58, co-stars pay tribute

Bollywood actor, director Satish Kaushik passes away at the age of 66

'The Kerala Story' to be screened at FTII for its students: Makers

Cannes 2023 Day 2: Sara Ali Khan shines in a saree, Mrunal Thakur debuts

Viewership of premium videos up in India, Disney+ Hotstar most dominant

Cannes Film Festival 2023: Everything you need to know about Indian celebs

Refrain from using obscene content: Parliamentary panel tells OTT platforms

Topics :Indian CinemaIndian televisionIndian TV industryBS Web Reports

First Published: May 24 2023 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story