"Aur thoda intezar..." Manoj Bajpayee concludes The Family Man 3 shooting

Manoj Bajpayee recently shared an exciting update about the third season of the popular web series ‘The Family Man’. The actor shared an update on his social media platform announcing the completion of the shooting of his upcoming series.

While sharing an Instagram story, the actor shared an image with the caption that reads, "Shooting wrapped!! For 'Family Man 3'! Aur thoda intezar..."

An espionage-centric action thriller series will feature Bajpayee who will be seen reprising his popular character Srikant Tiwari, a "middle-class guy and a world-class spy." Along with Manoj Bajpayee, the movie will also feature the other original cast members Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, and Vedant Sinha.

The series is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK and they co-wrote the story along with Suman Kumar.

The Family Man Season 3: Story overview

In the latest season, Srikant will be seen confronting new threats to national security while trying to manage the work-life balance and trying to resolve all the problems faced during the process.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, "As Srikant races against time, the stakes escalate as he needs to outmanoeuvre a formidable adversary and protect his country and its sovereignty."

What is the release date of The Family Man Season 3?

According to reports, the third season of The Family Man is expected to be out on Diwali 2025 as post-production is expected to take time around 9 to 12 months.

About The Family Man

The Family Man is directed by Raj & DK for Prime Video, where Manoj Bajpayee played the lead role as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who secretly works as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC). The series is produced by Raj & DK's D2R Films banner. In the upcoming season, Gul Panag is also featured along with the previous cast.

The first season of The Family Man premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 20, 2019, followed by a second season that was streamed on June 4, 2021.

Manoj Bajpayee's other work

Bajpayee was previously seen in the role of an unscrupulous newspaper man in Kanu Behl's Despatch, which is a journalism drama series, which premiered on Zee5. He also hinted that he is in talks with Ram Gopal Varma for a new project.