Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 5: Yami's movie collection drops

Yami Gautam-starrer Article 370 movie box office collection dropped significantly on the fourth day and managed to mint only Rs 3.05 crore. The box office number slipped by 66.15 per cent on Monday. The total collection of the movie currently stands at Rs 26.15 crore net in India.

This political action drama movie is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the production of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the box office collection on Day 5 is also expected to remain low. The movie observed a significant drop on Monday and minted only Rs 3.25 crore which is 66.15 per cent lower than Sunday, when it minted Rs 9.6 crore.

The movie had a decent beginning at the Box office collecting Rs 5.9 crore and on the second day, it observed a spike of 25.42 per cent collecting Rs 7.4 crore.





The movie was reportedly made with a budget of Rs 20 crore and so far it has garnered Rs 36 crore across the world and Rs 26.12 crore net in India.

Article 370 movie day-wise collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 5.9 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 7.4 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 9.6 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 3.25 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 1.05 Cr (as of now)