Article 370 Movie: PM Modi praises the movie, here's all you should know

Yami Gautam-starrer Article 370 movie is all set to release in theatres on February 23, 2024. The movie talks about the controversial abrogation of Article 370 from the constitution of India. The movie shows a strong commitment to bring the audience back to the landmark historical moment. The trailer of the movie has already generated huge buzz among fans and even PM Modi talked about the movie.

PM Modi talked about the movie

While addressing the rally at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared some words about the upcoming movie Article 370. He said that he has heard that Article 370 is going to be released this week, but the Jai Jai Kaar of Jammu's people is going to be heard all over the country.

The statement comes ahead of the movie's release and PM Modi also mentioned that movies have the potential to provide accurate insights to the public on the decision to abrogate the controversial law.

Yami Gautam's response

Yami Gautam thanked PM Modi for his words about the Article 370 movie in her Instagram post. "My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen! " the post further reads.

Check Yami Gautam's post here:

Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 also features Priyamani and Arun Govil in pivotal roles. Yami could be seen portraying the role of an intelligent officer, and the movie revolves around abrogating Article 370 or the removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir provided under Article 370.

What is the plot of the movie?

The movie is directed by National Award winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale and it is set against the backdrop of 2016 unrest. The movie follows Zoobi Haksar, a local agent thrusting into a covert mission, dismantling the conflict economy of the region and combating terrorism by abrogating Article 370 - all without bloodshed.

What is Article 370 about?

The movie tells the story of the abrogation of Article 370 and the corruption and terrorism of Jammu and Kashmir. In the trailer of the movie, Yami could be seen calling Kashmir "a lost case" and she also mentioned that the special status of the state prevented her from carrying out her job. The movie is directed by Aditya Jambhale and it is produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande.

What is the release date of the Article 370 movie?

Article 370 is all set to release in theatres across the world on February 23, 2024.

When and where to watch the Article 370 movie on OTT?

The movie is made under the production of Jio Studios and hence it is most likely to be released on Jio Cinemas after its theatrical release. However, there is no official announcement on its OTT release as of now.

Article 370 movie advance booking

According to reports, the movie is expected to be released in over 1500 cinema halls on 2200 screens in India. As of now, the movie has made an advanced collection of Rs 40 lakh approx.

Another good news for people who want to watch it in theatres is that the movie ticket will be available at Rs 99 on February 23 due to “Cinema Lovers Day”, which is coinciding with the release date of Article 370.