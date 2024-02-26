Article 370 box office collection day 4: Yami's movie cross Rs 30 cr mark

Yami Gautam's recently released movie 'Article 370' is going strong at the box office. The movie did its highest single-day collection on Sunday, February 25, when it minted Rs 9.6 crore. The movie features Priyamani in the pivotal roles and it received positive reviews from critics and audiences.

Aditya Suhas Jambhale directed the movie and it was released in theatres on February 23, which revolved around anti-terrorism operations in Kashmir after the removal of Article 370.

The movie has done phenomenal business at the box office so far and after three days of its release, the movie collection currently stands at Rs 22.80 crore net at the domestic box office.

Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 4

As per reports, the box office collection of Article 370 is expected to remain low on Day 4 because of Monday. There are chances that the box office performance of the movie might struggle as compared to previous days.

As per Sacnilk, it has garnered Rs 0.49 crore as of now, but the number will go much higher than this.

The movie had a good start at the box office, collecting Rs 5.9 crore on the opening day, Rs 7.4 crore on the second day and then making its highest single-day collection on Sunday with 9.6 crore.

After three days, the net collection of movies in India stands at Rs 22.9 crore, while the worldwide collection is Rs 31.8 crore.

Day wise collection of Article 370

Day 1 [1st Friday] Rs 5.9 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] Rs 7.4 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] Rs 9.6 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] Rs 0.49 Cr (as of now)

Total Rs 23.39 Cr

About Article 370

Article 370 is a movie about Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer who faces problems in establishing peace in the Kashmir Valley due to the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Then the movie shows how the abrogation of Article 370 takes place.

The movie stars Yami Gautam in lead role along with Raj Arjun, Khawar Ali, Sandeep Chatterjee, Arun Govil, Iravati Harshe and Kiran Karmarkar. The movie is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and it is produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Article 370 banned in Gulf countries

Yami Gautam's Article 370 movie faces a latest roadblock as its release has been banned in the gulf countries. Despite getting good reviews from both audiences and critics, this setback will definitely influence the business of the article 370. However, the certification board has not announced any official confirmation on it.

Earlied, gulf countries except the UAE also banned Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter.