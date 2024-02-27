Pankaj Udhas death: Last rites to be held on Tuesday, his daughter confirms

The last rites of the renowned Ghazal singer, Pankaj Udhas, will take place on Tuesday from 3 to 5 pm, his daughter Nayaab Udhas shared in a post.

The post reads, "In loving memory of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas. With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of his demise on the 26 of February 2024 due to a prolonged illness. The funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 27, from 3 to 5 pm. Venue: Hindu Crematorium. Worli (Mumbai) Landmark Opp. Four Seasons: Dr E Muses Rd. Worli. The Udhas Family."

Pankaj Udhas passed away on Monday following a prolonged disease. Udhas, best known for 'Chitthi Ayee Hai' and 'Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein', took his last breath at Breach Candy hospital at 11 am on Monday, his family confirms.

As soon as the news went out this left the music industry shocked and grieving. People showered condolence messages on social media soon after the news went viral.

Pankaj Udhas personal life Pankaj Udhas was born in Gujarat on May 17, 1951, in a musically inclined family. His father enrolled him and his elder brother at the Rajkot Sangeet Academy at a young age. However, he later began learning Hindustani Vocal classical music from Ghulam Qadir Khan Sahan Sahab and eventually moved to train under the Singer Navrang Nagpurkar who hails from Gwalior Gharana.

Reportedly, Udhas sang his first song during the India-China war and one of the members in the audience gave him a reward of Rs 51. His first song was featured in K Chatterjee's directed 1972 Kaamna.

Udhas has released over fifty albums in the last few years and countless compilations. He lent his voice to many Hindi movies such as Saajan, Mohra, Naam, etc. While he continued to perform at various ghazal events. However, his last song as a playback singer was for the movie Dil Toh Deewana Hai released in 2016.